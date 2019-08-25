Bank OZK (OZK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) and Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) are two firms in the Regional – Southeast Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank OZK 30 3.44 N/A 3.19 9.60 Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. 35 4.92 N/A 2.65 14.45

Demonstrates Bank OZK and Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Bank OZK. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Bank OZK’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) and Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank OZK 0.00% 11.2% 1.9% Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 15.4% 1.7%

Risk and Volatility

Bank OZK is 81.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.81. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc.’s 52.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.48 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 88.2% of Bank OZK shares are held by institutional investors while 51.2% of Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1% are Bank OZK’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 4.6% of Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bank OZK -1.42% 2.48% -6.23% -3.2% -24.72% 33.95% Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. 5.6% 5.49% 10.2% 9.57% 0.92% 16.62%

For the past year Bank OZK was more bullish than Stock Yards Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. beats Bank OZK on 6 of the 9 factors.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits, savings deposits, certificates of deposit, money market deposits, and time deposits. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, construction and development, undeveloped land, real estate mortgage, and consumer loans; and originates and sells single-family residential mortgages. In addition, it offers securities brokerage services through an arrangement with a third party broker-dealer; and investment management, retirement planning, trust and estate administration, and financial planning services. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 37 banking locations, including 28 full service banking locations in the Louisville metropolitan statistical area (MSA), 4 full service banking locations in the Indianapolis MSA, and 5 full service banking locations in the Cincinnati MSA. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.