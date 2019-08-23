Bank OZK (OZK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Origin Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) and Origin Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Regional – Southeast Banks. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank OZK 30 3.52 N/A 3.19 9.60 Origin Bancorp Inc. 34 3.73 N/A 2.11 16.53

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Bank OZK and Origin Bancorp Inc. Origin Bancorp Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Bank OZK. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Bank OZK has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Origin Bancorp Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Bank OZK and Origin Bancorp Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank OZK 0.00% 11.2% 1.9% Origin Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9% 1%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 88.2% of Bank OZK shares are owned by institutional investors while 46.7% of Origin Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1% of Bank OZK shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2% of Origin Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bank OZK -1.42% 2.48% -6.23% -3.2% -24.72% 33.95% Origin Bancorp Inc. -2.11% 4.28% 2.05% 1.64% -13.77% 2.14%

For the past year Bank OZK has stronger performance than Origin Bancorp Inc.

Origin Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and grants single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, and commercial building loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. The company also offers personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance products; products and services, including Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S. savings, bonds and automatic account transfers; and mortgage origination and servicing. As of April 10, 2018, it operated approximately 40 banking centers. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Ruston, Louisiana.