Bank OZK (OZK) EPS Estimated At $0.83; Shorts at Entercom Communications (ETM) Raised By 8.73%

Entercom Communications Corp (NYSE:ETM) had an increase of 8.73% in short interest. ETM’s SI was 18.72 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 8.73% from 17.22 million shares previously. With 1.16M avg volume, 16 days are for Entercom Communications Corp (NYSE:ETM)’s short sellers to cover ETM’s short positions. The stock increased 4.72% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $3.55. About 1.58M shares traded or 2.15% up from the average. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 23.76% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ETM News: 03/05/2018 – UNITED STATES TRAFFIC NETWORK – NEW DEAL INCLUDES EQUITY POSITION FOR ENTERCOM IN USTN; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Adj EPS 0c; 08/03/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.16; 08/03/2018 – Entercom 4Q EPS $2.62; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 21/05/2018 – Entercom Communications Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 – Entercom 4Q Net $232.4M; 08/03/2018 – Correct: Entercom 4Q EPS $2.58; 23/04/2018 – DJ Entercom Communications Corp Class, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ETM); 26/04/2018 – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth, Telemundo 39 And Entercom Announce Multi-Year Media Partnership

Analysts expect Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) to report $0.83 EPS on October, 17.They anticipate $0.25 EPS change or 43.10% from last quarter’s $0.58 EPS. OZK’s profit would be $107.02M giving it 8.47 P/E if the $0.83 EPS is correct. After having $0.86 EPS previously, Bank OZK’s analysts see -3.49% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.89% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $28.13. About 702,230 shares traded. Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) has declined 24.72% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.72% the S&P500.

Entercom Communications Corp. operates as a radio broadcasting firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $505.88 million. The firm owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. It currently has negative earnings. As of February 22, 2017, it had 126 stations in 28 markets.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.95 million activity. $1.19M worth of stock was bought by FIELD JOSEPH M on Friday, June 21.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.61, from 1.79 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 17 investors sold Entercom Communications Corp. shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 109.01 million shares or 0.11% less from 109.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tarbox Family Office has invested 0% of its portfolio in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Art Advsrs Llc has invested 0.04% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability Corp holds 0% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) or 468,558 shares. Vanguard Grp invested 0% of its portfolio in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Northern Tru holds 2.21 million shares. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon reported 0% stake. Minerva Advsr Limited Liability reported 523,402 shares or 1.64% of all its holdings. Utd Advisers Limited Liability Corp owns 10,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citadel Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.28M shares. Teton Advisors Incorporated invested in 0.06% or 98,700 shares. United Automobile Association reported 0% stake. 4.50 million were accumulated by Sessa Capital Im L P. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Phocas accumulated 437,945 shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM).

Bank OZK provides a range of retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company has market cap of $3.63 billion. The firm accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It has a 8.85 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan products include real estate loans, such as loans secured by residential 1-4 family, non-farm/non-residential, agricultural, construction/land development, multifamily residential properties, and other land loans; small business and consumer loans; indirect consumer marine and RV loans; and government guaranteed loans comprising SBA and FSA guaranteed loans.

