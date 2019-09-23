Bank OZK (OZK) EPS Estimated At $0.83; 3 Analysts Bullish Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)

Among 3 analysts covering Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Intuitive Surgical has $68400 highest and $57500 lowest target. $597.50’s average target is 12.49% above currents $531.16 stock price. Intuitive Surgical had 9 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Monday, April 1. The stock of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Raymond James. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $575 target in Monday, April 22 report. See Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) latest ratings:

19/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Canaccord Genuity New Target: $575.0000 610.0000

24/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

14/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Citigroup New Target: $611.0000 575.0000

23/04/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Citigroup New Target: $684.0000 611.0000

22/04/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $610 New Target: $575 Maintain

22/04/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $630 New Target: $610 Maintain

17/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

02/04/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy New Target: $630 Initiates Coverage On

01/04/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $600 New Target: $630 Maintain

Analysts expect Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) to report $0.83 EPS on October, 17.They anticipate $0.25 EPS change or 43.10% from last quarter’s $0.58 EPS. OZK’s profit would be $107.02 million giving it 8.19 P/E if the $0.83 EPS is correct. After having $0.86 EPS previously, Bank OZK’s analysts see -3.49% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $27.2. About 1.72 million shares traded or 93.93% up from the average. Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) has declined 24.72% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.72% the S&P500.

More notable recent Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Who Has Been Selling Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CAT, AN, ISRG – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is Medtronic About to Give Intuitive Surgical a Run for Its Money? – Motley Fool” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How to Invest in Robotics Stocks – Motley Fool” published on September 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 68 investors sold Intuitive Surgical, Inc. shares while 223 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 96.46 million shares or 0.41% more from 96.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fred Alger has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 28,482 shares. Kentucky Retirement reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Tybourne Mgmt (Hk) Limited invested in 2.37% or 127,045 shares. The Michigan-based Asset Mgmt has invested 0.2% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Coldstream Mgmt invested in 0.03% or 630 shares. Veritas Invest Management Llp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Joel Isaacson & Limited Co has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 0% or 38,960 shares. Hudock Cap Grp Inc Lc owns 40 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Blackrock owns 8.41M shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Perkins Coie Tru holds 0% or 6 shares. Veritable L P holds 3,428 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Next Financial Gp has 0.03% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 542 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.2% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Since July 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.65 million activity. Myriam Curet sold $2.65 million worth of stock or 4,974 shares.

The stock increased 0.32% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $531.16. About 699,867 shares traded or 15.56% up from the average. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc | da vinci xi surgical system, da vinci x | K173842 | 04/23/2018 |; 18/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 29/05/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC ISRG.O – ANNOUNCED TODAY IT HAS BEGUN DIRECT OPERATIONS IN INDIA; 21/04/2018 – DJ Intuitive Surgical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISRG); 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for lnguinal Hernia Repair; 03/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference May 15; 02/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Presenting at Conference May 15

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company has market cap of $61.22 billion. The companyÂ’s da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeonÂ’s natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports. It has a 52.44 P/E ratio. The Company’s da Vinci surgical system include surgeonÂ’s consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Bank OZK provides a range of retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company has market cap of $3.51 billion. The firm accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It has a 8.55 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan products include real estate loans, such as loans secured by residential 1-4 family, non-farm/non-residential, agricultural, construction/land development, multifamily residential properties, and other land loans; small business and consumer loans; indirect consumer marine and RV loans; and government guaranteed loans comprising SBA and FSA guaranteed loans.

More notable recent Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Bank OZK’s (NASDAQ:OZK) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid Bank OZK’s (NASDAQ:OZK) 38% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bank OZK (OZK) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Lag Estimates, Costs Up – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “When Should You Buy Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Dividend Hunters Love Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.