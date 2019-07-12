Bank OZK (OZK) and Entegra Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ENFC) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) and Entegra Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ENFC) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Regional – Southeast Banks companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank OZK 30 3.98 N/A 3.22 9.85 Entegra Financial Corp. 26 3.80 N/A 2.03 14.59

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Bank OZK and Entegra Financial Corp. Entegra Financial Corp. has lower revenue and earnings than Bank OZK. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Bank OZK’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Entegra Financial Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank OZK 0.00% 12.3% 2% Entegra Financial Corp. 0.00% 8.8% 0.9%

Risk & Volatility

Bank OZK has a beta of 1.91 and its 91.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Entegra Financial Corp. on the other hand, has 0.79 beta which makes it 21.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Bank OZK and Entegra Financial Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank OZK 0 0 0 0.00 Entegra Financial Corp. 0 2 0 2.00

Entegra Financial Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $21.5 consensus price target and a -28.07% potential downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Bank OZK and Entegra Financial Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 91.7% and 49.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.5% of Bank OZK’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.9% of Entegra Financial Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bank OZK -3.91% 6.26% -1.28% 20% -34.11% 39.03% Entegra Financial Corp. -0.07% 24.25% 26.38% 28.69% 4.27% 42.46%

For the past year Bank OZK has weaker performance than Entegra Financial Corp.

Summary

Bank OZK beats on 7 of the 10 factors Entegra Financial Corp.

Entegra Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Entegra Bank that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individuals and small businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including savings accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, money market accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial real estate loans, one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, commercial business loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as one-to four-family residential construction, other construction and land, and consumer loans. In addition, the company invests in securities, as well as provides wealth management services through a third party. As of March 23, 2017, it operated a network of 17 branches in the Western North Carolina counties of Cherokee, Haywood, Henderson, Jackson, Macon, Polk, and Transylvania; Upstate South Carolina counties of Anderson, Greenville, and Spartanburg; and Northern Georgia county of Pickens. The company also operated loan production offices in Asheville, North Carolina; and Clemson, South Carolina. The company was formerly known as Macon Financial Corp. and changed its name to Entegra Financial Corp. in 2014. Entegra Financial Corp. was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Franklin, North Carolina.