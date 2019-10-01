Bank Of The West Upped Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Stake By $371,864; Great Western Bancorporation (GWB) Sentiment Is 1.08

Great Western Bancorporation Inc (GWB) investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.39, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 86 investment managers started new or increased stock positions, while 80 trimmed and sold stakes in Great Western Bancorporation Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 56.50 million shares, up from 55.98 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Great Western Bancorporation Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 28 Reduced: 52 Increased: 61 New Position: 25.

Bank Of The West increased Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) stake by 35.6% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bank Of The West acquired 4,324 shares as Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB)’s stock declined 3.21%. The Bank Of The West holds 16,471 shares with $1.42M value, up from 12,147 last quarter. Lyondellbasell Industries N now has $29.99B valuation. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $89.47. About 2.48M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 24/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT DENIES RECEIVING PROPOSAL FROM LYONDELLBASELL TO ACQUIRE ITS CONTROL – FILING; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – IN LIGHT OF PENDING MERGER, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE LOW BECAUSE NEW PE PLANTS NOT RUNNING WELL; 21/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives U.S. Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives Chinese Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV LYB.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 11 PCT TO $1.00/SHR; 08/05/2018 – LYB: GLOBAL POLYETHYLENE MARKET IS TIGHTENING FURTHER; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q Net $1.23B; 12/04/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston refinery large CDU operating normally

Among 5 analysts covering LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. LyondellBasell Industries has $113 highest and $8500 lowest target. $88.60’s average target is -0.97% below currents $89.47 stock price. LyondellBasell Industries had 14 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) rating on Monday, August 5. Nomura has “Neutral” rating and $9100 target. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $9100 target in Monday, August 5 report. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $8900 target in Thursday, July 11 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Nomura. Nomura downgraded LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) on Monday, July 22 to “Neutral” rating. As per Wednesday, September 18, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, August 5 report. The stock of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, August 5. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, September 26 with “Buy”.

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “1 Top Dividend Stock to Buy in October – Motley Fool” on October 01, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Best Stocks for 2019: LYB Is a Stock for the Next Five Years – Investorplace.com” published on September 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lyondell’s Houston refinery continues demolition program – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “LyondellBasell prices public offering of guaranteed notes due 2049 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Enterprise to Build PDH 2 Plant; Supported by Long-term Agreements With LyondellBasell – Business Wire” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Bank Of The West decreased Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) stake by 1,712 shares to 5,070 valued at $1.49 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced 1Ishares Tr (IJH) stake by 7,841 shares and now owns 50,459 shares. Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) was reduced too.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $57.54 million activity. Patel Bhavesh V. bought $498,873 worth of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) on Friday, August 23. Another trade for 764,501 shares valued at $57.04 million was made by AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC on Thursday, August 29.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 241 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 243.04 million shares or 2.05% less from 248.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. S&Co Inc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 10,000 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Com holds 0.24% or 312,151 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 393,349 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Elm Ridge Mngmt Lc invested in 3.58% or 51,500 shares. Martingale Asset Management L P, Massachusetts-based fund reported 267,049 shares. Adell Harriman Carpenter reported 31,068 shares. 10 were accumulated by First Interstate Fincl Bank. Weiss Multi stated it has 0.05% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.1% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Charles Schwab Mgmt, California-based fund reported 1.60 million shares. Dt Inv Prns Ltd Company accumulated 48,642 shares. Phocas Financial has invested 0% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.1% or 542,661 shares in its portfolio. Zwj Invest Counsel reported 1.2% stake.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc holds 1.51% of its portfolio in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. for 227,486 shares. Tributary Capital Management Llc owns 564,357 shares or 1.42% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc Id has 1.13% invested in the company for 349,313 shares. The Minnesota-based Mairs & Power Inc has invested 1% in the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Co Llc, a South Dakota-based fund reported 62,680 shares.

More notable recent Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Great Western Bancorp, Inc. Announces Amendment to Stock Repurchase Program – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid Great Western Bancorp’s (NYSE:GWB) 20% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Great Western Bancorp to acquire trust assets of Independent Bank – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (GWB) CEO Kenneth Karels on Q3 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Great Western Bancorp, Inc. Announces Select Estimated Financial Results for Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Great Western Bank that provides business and agribusiness banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. The company has market cap of $1.88 billion. The firm offers non-interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing savings and money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time certificates of deposits, as well as NOW accounts. It has a 12 P/E ratio. It also provides agricultural loans; commercial and industrial loans, including working capital and other shorter-term lines of credit, and fixed-rate loans; commercial real estate loans comprising owner-occupied and non-owner-occupied CRE loans, multifamily residential real estate loans, and construction and development loans; short-term working capital funding, long-term land-related lending, and other tailored services; and residential mortgage loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit and general lines of credit, and auto loans and other loans.

The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $33. About 195,889 shares traded. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (GWB) has declined 19.53% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical GWB News: 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of American Enterprise Group, Inc.’s Subsidiaries; Upgrades Credit Ratings of Great Western Insurance Company; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, Interpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United R; 06/04/2018 – Great Western Mining 2017 Pretax Loss Widens on Higher Costs; Intu Properties Agrees to Extend Loan on Spain Shopping Center; 26/04/2018 – GREAT WESTERN BANCORP INC GWB.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25/SHR; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns First-Time ‘B-‘ Rating to Great Western Petroleum; Outlook Stable; 15/03/2018 – Great Western Bancorp: Will Conduct Internal and External Search for New Chief Risk Office; 26/04/2018 – Great Western Bancorp: Dividend Represents Increase of 25% Compared to Most Recent Qtrly Div; 06/03/2018 – GREAT WESTERN MINING CORPORATION – AGREEMENT HAS BEEN REACHED WITH US FORESTRY SERVICE FOR RE-COMMENCEMENT OF M4 (TARGET 4) DRILLING IN EARLY APRIL; 22/03/2018 – Great Western Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 22/05/2018 – A Beer that Beat the Odds — Great Western’s Original 16 Expands to the US