Bank Of The West Upped Holding in Simon Ppty Group New (SPG) as Market Valuation Declined; W P Carey (WPC) Holder Pictet Asset Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.62 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Bank Of The West increased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG) by 58.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West bought 8,581 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 23,336 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.73 million, up from 14,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $155.04. About 2.14M shares traded or 36.77% up from the average. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q Rev $1.4B; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q-End U.S. Malls, Premium Outlets Occupancy 94.6%; 27/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Lp CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Simon Property Group’s A2 Senior Unsecured Debt Rating, Outlook Is Stable; 18/05/2018 – Simon Announces New Customer Service Initiatives To Elevate The Shopper Experience; 22/04/2018 – DJ Simon Property Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPG); 20/03/2018 – Deason’s call for Xerox to waive advance notice bylaw has precedent; 19/03/2018 – RPT-UPDATE 3-France’s Klepierre swoops on Hammerson before rival deal is sealed; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Says Juster to Retire at Year End; 21/03/2018 – CFO Moves: Office Depot, Maersk, Outfront Media, Simon Property Group

Pictet Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in W P Carey Inc (WPC) by 18.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 87,184 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.08M, down from 107,184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in W P Carey Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $90.14. About 590,480 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Raises Dividend to $1.015; 25/04/2018 – Eielson AFB: WPC executes milestone Air Force-Army integration exercise; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $5.30 TO $5.50; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Net $65.3M; 20/04/2018 – DJ W P Carey Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPC); 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.28, EST. $1.32; 30/05/2018 – SABR PARTNERS WITH ALTA/KPH, LAUNCHES ALTA SABR FUND; 15/03/2018 – WP CAREY INC – INCREASED ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $1.015 PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Board of Directors; 03/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank’s Series 2018A WPC Revs ‘AAA’; Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold WPC shares while 102 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 88.70 million shares or 4.96% more from 84.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corporation accumulated 0.03% or 1.24 million shares. Bp Public Limited owns 0.05% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 16,000 shares. Moreover, Jag Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.16% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 17,029 shares. Guyasuta Invest stated it has 0.03% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). British Columbia Mgmt invested in 0.05% or 78,265 shares. Garrison Asset Ltd Llc owns 4,220 shares. Two Sigma accumulated 8,975 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Stellar Capital Mngmt Lc accumulated 42,577 shares. Hm Payson And holds 4,030 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 0.01% or 10,000 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Pictet Asset Limited reported 0.02% stake. Lakeview Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com holds 23,901 shares or 1.13% of its portfolio. Endurance Wealth reported 160 shares. The Iowa-based Cambridge Inv Research has invested 0.16% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

Analysts await W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, down 14.86% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.48 per share. WPC’s profit will be $215.20 million for 17.88 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by W. P. Carey Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.28% EPS growth.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $46.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (NYSE:AMTD) by 9,800 shares to 114,739 shares, valued at $5.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 62,114 shares in the quarter, for a total of 226,417 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VGT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 54 investors sold SPG shares while 222 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 284.91 million shares or 0.35% less from 285.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Company invested in 3.06 million shares or 0.26% of the stock. Stanley has 0.42% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Gofen And Glossberg Lc Il has 12,953 shares. Maryland-based Burt Wealth Advsrs has invested 0.04% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 0.64% or 1.62 million shares. Clear Street Markets Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 1,400 shares. The Rhode Island-based Washington has invested 0.01% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Allstate holds 0.13% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) or 46,407 shares. Atwood & Palmer reported 155 shares stake. Investment Advsr Limited owns 39,174 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.14% or 699,400 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability holds 0% or 482 shares. Renaissance Group Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2,126 shares. Lincluden Ltd invested in 0.15% or 14,295 shares.

Bank Of The West, which manages about $851.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 57,180 shares to 286,210 shares, valued at $9.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 14,185 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 343,132 shares, and cut its stake in 1Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).