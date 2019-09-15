Bank Of The West Upped Bank Amer (BAC) Holding by $545,356 as Share Price Rose; Tenneco (TEN) Holder Van Eck Associates Increased Holding

Van Eck Associates Corp increased its stake in Tenneco Inc (TEN) by 163.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp bought 73,653 shares as the company’s stock declined 57.50% . The institutional investor held 118,697 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.32M, up from 45,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in Tenneco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.04. About 1.60 million shares traded or 5.65% up from the average. Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) has declined 80.22% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TEN News: 10/04/2018 – TENNECO PURCHASE OF FEDERAL-MOGUL; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO TO CREATE INDEPENDENT COS. W/ PURCHASE OF FEDERAL-MOGUL; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO TO ACQUIRE FEDERAL-MOGUL; 10/04/2018 – Auto parts maker Tenneco to buy Federal-Mogul for $5.4 bln; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO TO BUY FEDERAL-MOGUL FROM ICAHN IN DEAL VALUED AT $5.4B; 10/04/2018 – Icahn to Sell Federal-Mogul as Buyer Tenneco to Split Into Two; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO INC – WITH DEAL, POWERTRAIN TECHNOLOGY COMPANY WILL INCLUDE TENNECO CLEAN AIR AND FEDERAL-MOGUL POWERTRAIN; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Places Tenneco’s Ratings on Negative Watch; 10/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises L.P. Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell Federal-Mogul LLC; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO INC – INTENTION TO SEPARATE COMBINED BUSINESSES THROUGH A TAX-FREE SPIN-OFF TO SHAREHOLDERS

Bank Of The West increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West bought 19,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 344,216 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.98M, up from 324,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $280.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $30.17. About 77.14 million shares traded or 41.66% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 20/03/2018 – Investors crowded into tech sector, BAML March survey finds; 02/04/2018 – U.S. IPOs Fall 14% This Year, BofA Leads; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Noninterest Income $11.52B; 30/05/2018 – California Resources at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 25/04/2018 – BOFA SPOKESMAN: 94.7% OF SHAREHOLDERS VOTE TO APPROVE EXEC PAY; 14/05/2018 – Amicus Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Hill-Rom Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s withdraws the ratings on certain shelf registrations issued by Merrill Lynch Preferred Capital Trust IV, Merrill Lynch Preferred Funding IV, L.P. and Merrill Lynch Preferred Funding V, L.P; 14/05/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 09/04/2018 – BofA strategist Hartnett pins ‘simiple reason’ for market woes on the Fed

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 15,128 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Savings Bank Of Stockton holds 0.21% or 14,145 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited stated it has 0.08% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Kingfisher Cap Ltd Liability holds 34,454 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Sterling Cap Management Lc invested in 286,703 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Godshalk Welsh Management Incorporated holds 52,575 shares. Knightsbridge Asset Llc has invested 2.75% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). California Pub Employees Retirement owns 15.77 million shares. Rwc Asset Mgmt Llp reported 1.07 million shares. The Washington-based Coldstream Cap Management has invested 0.4% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Centurylink Management holds 1.27% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 111,839 shares. Riggs Asset Managment has 5.13% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 316,432 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has invested 1.18% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Daily Journal Corp reported 230.00 million shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management Lc invested in 0.1% or 16,679 shares.

Bank Of The West, which manages about $851.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 1Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 213 shares to 10,800 shares, valued at $20.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 15,705 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,060 shares, and cut its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold TEN shares while 39 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 47.47 million shares or 8.02% less from 51.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 76,769 shares. Moreover, Pnc Fin Service Group Inc has 0% invested in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Asset Management reported 0% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 53,720 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0% or 4,200 shares. 19 are owned by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability. Raymond James & Assoc holds 0% or 33,557 shares. Alberta – Canada-based Alberta Investment Mgmt has invested 0% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Vanguard Group Inc has 0% invested in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Jane Street Group Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Smithfield Trust Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,750 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Co (Trc) holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) for 29,052 shares. Prelude Capital has invested 0.01% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). State Bank Of America De invested in 705,597 shares or 0% of the stock.

Van Eck Associates Corp, which manages about $30.53 billion and $20.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM) by 53,340 shares to 350,303 shares, valued at $4.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 104,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.21 million shares, and cut its stake in Louisiana (NYSE:LPX).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $848,480 activity. On Wednesday, August 7 LETHAM DENNIS J bought $92,600 worth of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) or 10,000 shares. Shares for $189,600 were bought by Smith Brandon B..