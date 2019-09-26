Bank Of The West Trimmed Stake in Cisco Sys (CSCO) as Valuation Declined; Bbr Partners Has Boosted Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holding by $10.26 Million; Shares Rose

Bbr Partners Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 117.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbr Partners Llc bought 50,314 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 93,123 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.05 million, up from 42,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbr Partners Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $209.09. About 514,662 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 21/05/2018 – IHS MARKIT TO BUY IPREO FROM BLACKSTONE, GOLDMAN MERCHANT; 10/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs landed an “outperform” rating under new coverage at Bernstein; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN, VESTAR CAPITAL PARTNERS AGREE TO SELL HEARTHSIDE FOOD; 14/03/2018 – Goldman’s Black Box Charity Reveals Tech Billionaires (Video); 08/03/2018 – COMMERZBANK AG CBKG.DE : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 11.75 EUROS FROM 10.5 EUROS; 03/04/2018 – Goldman to Invest In Argentine Venture Through Merchant Banking Division; 17/03/2018 – Review & Preview Follow-Up — A Return Visit to Earlier Stories: Next Goldman CEO Must Fix Trading — Barron’s; 20/03/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales -1.2% In Mar 17 Wk; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 30/05/2018 – Triumvira lmmunologics to Participate in Two Upcoming Conferences: Sachs Immuno-Oncology BD&L and Investment Forum and 2018 BIO International Convention

Bank Of The West decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 7.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West sold 8,277 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 98,656 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.40M, down from 106,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $48.85. About 9.54M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – Cisco Executive: Companies, Regulators Not Ready for EU Data Rules — Barron’s Blog; 12/04/2018 – CISCO NAMES MARK GARRETT TO BOARD; 24/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins speaks at VivaTech 2018 amid heightened cybersecurity concerns; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has added Cisco Systems to its conviction list, predicting “significant” returns as the networking company embarks on share repurchasing; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 23/05/2018 – U.S. seeks to take control of infected routers from hackers; 14/05/2018 – Tech Today: Tariff Tweet Turn, Broadcom’s Way Forward, Cisco’s Turnaround — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 06/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: D&H Launches Cisco Meraki Channel Program To Help Partners Capture ‘Vast’ SMB Revenue Opportunity

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.50 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Bank Of The West, which manages about $851.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 10,833 shares to 35,245 shares, valued at $9.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) by 8,581 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,336 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings.

