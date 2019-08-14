Bank Of The West Stake in Union Pacific (UNP) Decreased by $1.07 Million as Stock Price Rose; Dsc Advisors LP Has Trimmed Delta Air Lines Del (Put) (DAL) Stake by $10.71 Million

Bank Of The West decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 32.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West sold 6,396 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 13,127 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, down from 19,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $164.09. About 1.03M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 30/04/2018 – Union Pacific is Safest U.S. Railroad for Third Consecutive Year; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Net $1.3B; 29/05/2018 – Union Pacific Delivers on its Mission of Service; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES COAL HEADWINDS ON LOW NATURAL GAS PRICES; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 M Boost From Union Pacific; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: VALERO MARKETING AND SUPPLY COMPANY AND VALERO RAIL PARTNERS, LLC V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 02:54 PM; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service

Dsc Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (Put) (DAL) by 89.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsc Advisors Lp sold 210,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, down from 235,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsc Advisors Lp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $57.13. About 2.34M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 14/03/2018 – VIRGIN ATLANTIC CEO SEES DEAL FOR AIR FRANCE-KLM AIRF.PA TO BUY A STAKE IN IT COMPLETING IN EARLY 2019; 14/03/2018 – Delta Air liable for just $50 for injured kitten -NY state court; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Rating To Delta Air Lines’ New Senior Unsecured Notes; 30/05/2018 – DELTA AIR COMMENTS IN FILING WITH U.S. TRANSPORTATION DEPT; 21/03/2018 – DELTA CANCELS TOTAL OF 850 FLIGHTS ON NOR’EASTER; 12/03/2018 – Late-winter U.S. storm tracking to Northeast prompts flight cancellations; 18/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: EXCLUSIVE: Video from inside a Delta flight to London forced to turn back to Atlanta due to a fire. WATCH:; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE FY EPS TARGET OF $6.35-$6.70; 15/05/2018 – Air France-KLM: Delta Will Retain Its 49% Stake in Virgin Atlantic; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – EXPECTS TO DELIVER TOTAL REVENUE GROWTH OF 4 PCT TO 6 PCT IN FY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 114,479 are owned by Kbc Grp Nv. Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 0.11% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 8.01M shares. Saturna Cap reported 8,250 shares. Cna holds 1.08% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 98,440 shares. Zeke Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 10,477 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Cls Investments reported 0% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Philadelphia Tru owns 14,126 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Chem Bancshares reported 0.18% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Inverness Counsel Limited Com owns 31,200 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Lenox Wealth has invested 0.01% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Rock Point Advsrs Limited reported 65,120 shares. Waddell & Reed Fincl invested 0.07% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Arrowgrass Partners (Us) Ltd Partnership has 125,000 shares. Lingohr And Partner Asset Gmbh has invested 0.89% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 24.44% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.46 billion for 6.38 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.68% negative EPS growth.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $265.56 million activity.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 16.88 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.