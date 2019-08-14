Bank Of The West Raised Its Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holding; AGCO (AGCO) Had 4 Analysts Last Week

Among 8 analysts covering Agco (NYSE:AGCO), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Agco has $9000 highest and $6500 lowest target. $77.38’s average target is 14.01% above currents $67.87 stock price. Agco had 12 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 10 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, May 6 with “Neutral”. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan on Tuesday, May 14 to “Overweight”. The stock of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, March 25. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by Deutsche Bank. Wells Fargo downgraded AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) on Wednesday, July 17 to “Market Perform” rating. UBS maintained AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) on Tuesday, May 7 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was upgraded by Jefferies to “Buy” on Monday, June 24. See AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) latest ratings:

Bank Of The West increased Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) stake by 10.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bank Of The West acquired 7,076 shares as Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)'s stock rose 1.00%. The Bank Of The West holds 77,715 shares with $5.05 million value, up from 70,639 last quarter. Gilead Sciences Inc now has $81.43 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $64.3. About 4.17 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500.

Among 9 analysts covering Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Gilead Sciences has $95 highest and $6700 lowest target. $80.60’s average target is 25.35% above currents $64.3 stock price. Gilead Sciences had 23 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by Oppenheimer. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $95 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 15 report. As per Wednesday, April 10, the company rating was upgraded by UBS. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of GILD in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. Mizuho maintained Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Sunday, March 17 by Piper Jaffray. The stock of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Mizuho.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weiss Multi has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Newfocus Financial Group Lc accumulated 5,159 shares. Omers Administration Corp holds 0.02% or 28,800 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel reported 30,174 shares. Intrust National Bank Na invested in 0.26% or 15,899 shares. Bridges Mngmt stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 30,215 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Gw Henssler And Associate has 1.08% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Bbva Compass Natl Bank has 0.12% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 28,860 shares. Advisory Net Ltd, Georgia-based fund reported 33,151 shares. Everence Capital Mngmt has 0.27% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 23,730 shares. M reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 732,359 were reported by Becker Cap Management. Hollow Brook Wealth Limited Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 66,028 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Group has 0.03% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Bank Of The West decreased Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) stake by 4,300 shares to 13,590 valued at $2.25 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Broadcom Inc stake by 1,538 shares and now owns 31,795 shares. Ishares Tr (PFF) was reduced too.

It closed at $67.87 lastly. It is up 27.76% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.76% the S&P500. Some Historical AGCO News: 13/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Trade war backfire: Steel tariff shrapnel hits U.S. farmers; 26/04/2018 – AGCO Announces Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp 1Q Net $24.3M; 29/05/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for World’s 6 Leading Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers: Deere & Co, CNH Industrial, AGCO, CLAAS Group, SDF Group & Kubota – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Agco and Cullen/Frost Bankers; 08/05/2018 – AGCO CORP AGCO.N : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION BUY LIST – TRADER; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 07/05/2018 – Brazil soy boom spells bumper year for agricultural equipment; 01/05/2018 – AGCO BOOSTS YEAR OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to inaugural agricultural equipment term ABS transaction originated by ACGO Finance

More notable recent AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Just 4 Days Before AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AGCO Corp (AGCO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Corn futures, ag stocks plunge following bearish USDA report – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “AGCO Reports Second Quarter Results – Business Wire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AGCO’s Remarkable Breakout – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.17 billion. The firm offers tractors, including high horsepower tractors that are used on larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses. It has a 14.14 P/E ratio. It also provides combines that are used in harvesting grain crops; and application equipment, including self-propelled, three- and four-wheeled vehicles and related equipment for use in the application of liquid and dry fertilizers and crop protection chemicals, as well as for after crops emerge from the ground.