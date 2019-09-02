Bank Of The West Position in Nrg Energy (NRG) Has Decreased as Stock Value Declined; Apple (AAPL) Stake Has Upped by First National Bank Of Omaha

First National Bank Of Omaha increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2231.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha bought 200,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 209,875 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.87 million, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $927.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/05/2018 – AAPL, BAC, MS and 1 more: Tencent hires Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and BofA to list music unit in New York. Chinese tech company wants to fetch a valuation of $30bn through listing its streaming biz, which also a stake in Spotify; 16/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway Buys Apple as Others Flee (Video); 24/05/2018 – Taipei Times: Apple tests self-driving vans internally; 23/03/2018 – IRELAND NAMES PREFERRED INVESTMENT MANAGERS FOR APPLE TAX MONEY; 13/04/2018 – KBRA Publishes CMBS Research: “Slowing Rents Bite the Big Apple”; 04/04/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 27/03/2018 – Apple Watch redesign with larger display coming in 2018, top Apple analyst reportedly predicts; 04/04/2018 – Apple reportedly working on iPhone with curved screen and touchless gesture control; 27/03/2018 – Huawei launches a triple camera smartphone that it claims is ‘much better’ than Apple’s iPhone X; 02/04/2018 – Mark Gurman: Breaking now on @technology: Apple plans to start moving from Intel chips to its own custom Mac chips as early as

Bank Of The West decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 14.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West sold 14,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The institutional investor held 84,340 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.58 million, down from 98,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.94B market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $36.4. About 2.01M shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC QUARTERLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $2,421 MLN VS $2,382 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 04/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44; 23/03/2018 – GENON IN AMENDMENT TO COOPERATION PACT WITH NRG ON REFUNDS; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy: Board Size to Be Reduced to 12 Directors After Changes; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy Announces Appointment of Two New Independent Directors; 03/05/2018 – NRG EXPECTS TO COMPLETE $1B IN SHARE BUY-BACKS BY YEAR-END; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY NAMES NEW DIRECTORS MATTHEW CARTER & HEATHER COX; 21/05/2018 – NRG Energy Expects to Grant Initial Purchasers 30-Day Option to Buy Up to Additional $75M of Notes; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY – FOLLOWING CHANGES, BOARD SIZE WILL BE REDUCED TO 12 DIRECTORS

Bank Of The West, which manages about $855.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 7,291 shares to 41,796 shares, valued at $2.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 5,429 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,705 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

More notable recent NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Cisco Systems, NRG Energy and D. R. Horton – Investorplace.com” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Keeley Asset Management Comments on NRG Energy – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “NRG Energy (NRG), Calpine Corporation (CPN), Exelon Corp. (EXC) Said to be Among Bidders for Just Energy Group (JE) – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is NRG Energy a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Analysts await NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.87 EPS, up 98.94% or $0.93 from last year’s $0.94 per share. NRG’s profit will be $459.43 million for 4.87 P/E if the $1.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by NRG Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 167.14% EPS growth.

First National Bank Of Omaha, which manages about $496.83M and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Methode Electrs Inc (NYSE:MEI) by 14,470 shares to 30,980 shares, valued at $892,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 10,795 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,818 shares, and cut its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV).

