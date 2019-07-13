Bank Of The West Maintains Holding in Albemarle (ALB); Biogen Common (BIIB) Valuation Declined While Country Trust Bank Trimmed Stake

Country Trust Bank decreased its stake in Biogen Inc. Common (BIIB) by 3.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Trust Bank sold 3,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 108,719 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.70 million, down from 112,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Trust Bank who had been investing in Biogen Inc. Common for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $231.42. About 1.25 million shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 13/04/2018 – Brightwire: Biogen likely to exercise option to raise stake in Samsung Bioepis, insiders say; 01/05/2018 – Biogen to Make One-Time $50M Payment to Neurimmune; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE, ON A COUNTRY-BY-COUNTRY BASIS; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Builds on Its 40-Year Legacy in Neuroscience with Presentation of Research from Its Portfolio of Medicines and Investigational Programs for Neurodegenerative Diseases; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – PRECISE TERMS OF AGREEMENT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s New High-Priced Drug Falls Short in Quarter; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – WILL HAVE OPTION TO LICENSE THERAPIES ARISING OUT OF COLLABORATION AND WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR THEIR DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION; 01/05/2018 – Biogen and Neurimmune Announce Option Exercise for Alzheimer’s Disease Investigational Treatment Aducanumab; 12/03/2018 – Biogen to Acquire from Pfizer First-in-Class Phase 2b Ready Asset for Cognitive Impairment Associated with Schizophrenia; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Adj EPS $6.05

Bank Of The West increased its stake in Albemarle Corp (ALB) by 11.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West bought 3,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.87% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 37,273 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.06M, up from 33,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Albemarle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.90% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $72.63. About 1.24M shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 29.89% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 03/04/2018 – Grace Completes Acquisition Of Albemarle Polyolefin Catalysts Business; 09/03/2018 – Albemarle Corp Receives Increase in Lithium Quota for Chile Ops; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE HAS ALMOST 100 PCT OF 2018 LITHIUM VOLUME COMMITTED IN LONG-TERM CONTRACTS – PRESIDENT MITCHELL; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE LITHIUM EXPANSION PROJECTS REMAIN “ON TRACK” WITH 2018 SPENDING SEEN AT $550-$675 MLN – CEO; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.30, EST. $1.21; 24/04/2018 – Albemarle and DuPont Announce Collaboration in Hydroprocessing; 03/04/2018 – China miner Tianqi meets with Chilean anti-trust prosecutor on SQM; 14/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE AGREES TO $250M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Buys New 1.1% Position in Albemarle

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $7.47 EPS, up 28.79% or $1.67 from last year’s $5.8 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 7.74 P/E if the $7.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.98 actual EPS reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.02% EPS growth.

Country Trust Bank, which manages about $2.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Global Ex Us Real (VNQI) by 26,256 shares to 123,516 shares, valued at $7.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowe’s Companies Common (NYSE:LOW) by 60,966 shares in the quarter, for a total of 247,294 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $47.78 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Letko Brosseau Associates stated it has 185,943 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Liability Com holds 33 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Llc reported 151,252 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. 5,326 are held by Centurylink Invest Company. Cibc Asset Management accumulated 27,526 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cibc Mkts reported 11,249 shares. Gulf Bankshares (Uk) invested 0.2% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Great West Life Assurance Comm Can reported 0.15% stake. Cypress Cap Gp owns 0.12% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 2,471 shares. Tdam Usa has 1,164 shares. 370,660 were reported by Gmt Cap. Mairs And owns 1,025 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Canandaigua Bank & Trust Tru has 0.04% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Wellington Group Llp holds 0.28% or 5.21M shares in its portfolio.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $70,850 activity.

Bank Of The West, which manages about $855.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 9,987 shares to 19,753 shares, valued at $817,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 14,588 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,383 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).