Bank Of The West Lowered Its Xilinx (XLNX) Stake by $479,808 as Market Valuation Declined; Apple Com (AAPL) Holder Hedeker Wealth Management Group Has Lifted Its Stake

Bank Of The West decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 54.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West sold 3,808 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,156 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $400,000, down from 6,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $116.11. About 1.49 million shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 60.20% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.77% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.64; 10/04/2018 – Napatech says on track to meet 2022 revenue target of $100 mln; 17/03/2018 – Xilinx Technology Enables 5G for Hyper-Connected Urban Society at University of Bristol Smart Internet Lab; 26/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $68; 23/05/2018 – Xilinx Analyst Day Plays Heavy on AI — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : NOMURA RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM REDUCE; 25/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: AMD, Facebook, Xilinx Surge, PayPal Rises — Barron’s Blog; 03/04/2018 – Abaco Announces Industry’s First 3U VPX Solution to Feature new Xilinx RF System-on-Chip Technology; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q NET REV. $672.9M, EST. $650.3M; 17/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 8.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc bought 2,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,136 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.42M, up from 36,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $931.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $204.23. About 17.27M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Apple IBM combine Watson and Core ML for the smartest ever mobile apps (Ben Lovejoy/9 to 5 Mac); 01/05/2018 – Apple sold 52.2 million iPhones during the quarter; 16/04/2018 – Variety: Apple Music’s Hip-Hop Programming Head Carl Chery Exiting for Spotify; 05/04/2018 – Apple’s total number of apps in the App Store declined for the first time last year. via @verge; 24/04/2018 – BHARTI AIRTEL LTD BRTI.NS – TO SELL APPLE WATCH SERIES 3; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those of Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 13/03/2018 – Apple, Google see reputation of corporate brands tumble in survey; 02/05/2018 – Apple gave revenue guidance for the current quarter of $51.5 billion to $53.5 billion, well above the midpoint of $51.61 billion expected by Thomson Reuters consensus; 24/05/2018 – Samsung ordered to pay Apple nearly $540m in patent case; 07/03/2018 – Apple Tariff Impact Would Amount To Only A ’rounding Error,’ Says Analyst — MarketWatch

Bank Of The West, which manages about $855.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 23,296 shares to 243,477 shares, valued at $12.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 10,744 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,765 shares, and has risen its stake in 1Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 27.03% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.74 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $235.95 million for 30.88 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

