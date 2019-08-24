Bank Of The West Lowered Its American Tower New (AMT) Stake; WESTON GEORGE LTD PFD ORDINARY SHARES (WNGRF) Shorts Down By 42.91%

Bank Of The West decreased American Tower Corp New (AMT) stake by 8.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bank Of The West sold 5,277 shares as American Tower Corp New (AMT)’s stock rose 9.70%. The Bank Of The West holds 54,203 shares with $10.68 million value, down from 59,480 last quarter. American Tower Corp New now has $100.30 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $226.57. About 1.47M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Bank Of The West increased Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) stake by 8,731 shares to 44,822 valued at $2.24 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (EFA) stake by 15,855 shares and now owns 357,317 shares. Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering American Tower (NYSE:AMT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. American Tower has $25300 highest and $167 lowest target. $208.44’s average target is -8.00% below currents $226.57 stock price. American Tower had 19 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of AMT in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) on Monday, March 11 with “Equal-Weight” rating. As per Monday, August 19, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. UBS downgraded the shares of AMT in report on Friday, June 7 to “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, March 4 by Citigroup. Citigroup maintained the shares of AMT in report on Friday, March 22 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, August 1. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, May 20 with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”.

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Makes American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tower stocks rise as KeyBanc raises targets – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “KeyBanc: Tower Operators Are Key Beneficiaries Of 5G Networks – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Silver Ring Value Partners – American Tower – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “American Tower Delivered Solid Growth in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4.