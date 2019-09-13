Bank Of The West Lowered Home Depot (HD) Holding By $1.79 Million; Malibu Boats Has 1.53 Sentiment

Malibu Boats Inc (MBUU) investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.11, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 92 funds increased or started new positions, while 60 sold and reduced stock positions in Malibu Boats Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 19.80 million shares, down from 20.29 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Malibu Boats Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 20 Reduced: 40 Increased: 65 New Position: 27.

Bank Of The West decreased Home Depot Inc (HD) stake by 14.55% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bank Of The West sold 8,631 shares as Home Depot Inc (HD)’s stock rose 7.49%. The Bank Of The West holds 50,677 shares with $10.54 million value, down from 59,308 last quarter. Home Depot Inc now has $255.67B valuation. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $233.8. About 3.20M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 25/04/2018 – ABC7 Eyewitness News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says 1 officer has died day after shooting at Home Depot; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon; 08/03/2018 – California’s Xavier Becerra: Home Depot Also Alleged to Have Discarded Customer Records Without Making Data Unreadable; 24/04/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: Two police officers and a civilian have been shot at a Home Depot home-improvement store in north Dallas…; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Slow Start to Spring Selling Season; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Customer Transactions Fell 1.3%; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – ADOPTION OF ACCOUNTING STANDARD WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT CO’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OR RELATED DISCLOSURES; 24/04/2018 – KHOU: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two Law Enforcement Officers Shot At #Dallas Home Depot-; 05/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST OF US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES

The stock decreased 3.56% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $30.35. About 444,578 shares traded or 64.34% up from the average. Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU) has declined 18.72% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MBUU News: 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats 3Q EPS 5c; 18/04/2018 – Malibu Boats, Inc. Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information for Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Resu; 22/04/2018 – DJ Malibu Boats Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBUU); 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats, Inc.’s Surf Band with Volume Control Recognized by Boating Industry Magazine; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Malibu Boats 3Q EPS 76c; 21/03/2018 Cobalt’s New A36 lnjects Nimble Performance Into A 35.5-ft. Yacht; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats 3Q Adj EPS 89c

Analysts await Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.77 EPS, up 18.46% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MBUU’s profit will be $16.59 million for 9.85 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by Malibu Boats, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.67% negative EPS growth.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc holds 2.09% of its portfolio in Malibu Boats, Inc. for 651,390 shares. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc owns 284,326 shares or 1.72% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. has 1.41% invested in the company for 435,283 shares. The Massachusetts-based Shellback Capital Lp has invested 1.32% in the stock. Oberweis Asset Management Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 173,468 shares.

Malibu Boats, Inc. designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company has market cap of $654.10 million. The firm offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. It has a 9.63 P/E ratio. The Company’s boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

More notable recent Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Impressed By Malibu Boats, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MBUU) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Like Malibu Boats, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:MBUU) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Factors Likely to Shape Malibu Boats’ (MBUU) Earnings in Q4 – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Malibu Boats (MBUU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Malibu Boats (MBUU) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76 billion for 23.19 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Lowe’s Closes In on Home Depot – Motley Fool” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Home Depot: I Remain Optimistic – Seeking Alpha” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Home Depot Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Home Depot Stock Will Reach $230 Sooner Than You Think – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Home Depot has $24600 highest and $20000 lowest target. $226.75’s average target is -3.02% below currents $233.8 stock price. Home Depot had 17 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 22 by Morgan Stanley. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, August 21 report. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $23000 target in Wednesday, August 14 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, August 21. Morgan Stanley maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) rating on Monday, April 15. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $210 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, August 21. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, April 1 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, August 21. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, August 21 by Robert W. Baird.