Bank Of The West Lifted Fedex (FDX) Stake; Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Increases Position in Dominion Energy (D)

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 8.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought 4,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 51,701 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96 million, up from 47,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $76.36. About 744,825 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 21/05/2018 – GE Hitachi Announces Dominion Energy as Investor in BWRX-300 Small Modular Reactor; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Pursuing Non-Core Asset Sales; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Gets Georgia Public Service Commission OK to Buy Scana; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY TO PURSUE DIVESTITURE OF NON-CORE ASSETS; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, TERMINATED $500 MLN SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REAFFIRMS EARNINGS AND DIVIDEND GUIDANCE; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Reaffirmed Intent to Increase Dividend by 10 %/Share Annually Through 2020; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY; 30/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dominion Energy 300m WNG 10Y; IPT +145-150; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – DOES NOT ANTICIPATE ANY REVENUE REDUCTIONS IN 2018 TO 2020 TIME PERIOD DUE TO FERC’S ACTIONS ON DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS

Bank Of The West increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 18.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West bought 4,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 30,063 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, up from 25,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $157.03. About 306,446 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 10/05/2018 – FedEx Releases 2018 Global Citizenship Report; 20/03/2018 – FedEx Sees FY Adj EPS $17.90-Adj EPS $18.30; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Austin bomber mailed second explosive from same FedEx location; 21/03/2018 – ABC News: EXCLUSIVE: Austin bombing suspect used the alias “Kelly Killmore” to ship two packages containing bombs via FedEx; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY SHR $7.59; 20/03/2018 – WUSA9: Bomb found at FedEx near airport possibly linked to Austin explosions; 09/05/2018 – U.S. drone program taps Apple, passes over Amazon, China’s DJI; 20/03/2018 – SECOND PACKAGE IS FOUND AT FEDEX OFFICE IN SCHERTZ, TEXAS, THAT POLICE BELIEVE IS LOADED WITH AN EXPLOSIVE DEVICE – SAN ANTONIO POLICE CHIEF; 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES BUYING SMALL NUMBER OF TESLA ELECTRIC VEHICLES; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX – HAVE ALSO CONFIRMED THAT THE INDIVIDUAL RESPONSIBLE ALSO SHIPPED A SECOND PACKAGE THAT HAS NOW BEEN SECURED AND TURNED OVER TO LAW ENFORCEMENT

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Advsr Lc has invested 0.19% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). The North Carolina-based Jolley Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 3.33% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Brave Asset holds 0.14% or 3,211 shares. Lipe & Dalton holds 2,043 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Valmark Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 2,648 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 11.29 million shares. Tokio Marine Asset Ltd owns 36,144 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Blue Fincl Cap Inc has invested 0.37% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Moreover, Optimum Investment has 0.04% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 1,750 shares. Kanawha Mngmt Lc reported 171,301 shares or 1.84% of all its holdings. Raymond James & Assoc has 0.25% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Nomura Asset Mgmt Company Limited holds 231,806 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Co holds 517,541 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Beese Fulmer Mgmt Inc invested in 45,947 shares. 20,031 were reported by Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Llc.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Who Has Been Buying Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dominion slips after issuing downside Q3 guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 32% – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dominion Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Dominion Energy (D) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. BENNETT JAMES A had bought 6,550 shares worth $499,994.

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “First Quarterly Drop In USPS’ Package, Shipping Volumes In Nine Years Sends Warning Flares – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Schneider Wins CargoNet Award For Security Excellence; U.S. Xpress Named FedEx Ground’s Carrier Of The Year – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Historic Bear Signal Could Cap FedEx Stock’s Recent Rally – Schaeffers Research” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “What’s Old Is New Again: U.S. Next-Day Air Surge Propels UPS To Solid Second Quarter Results, Best One-Day Share Gain Since ’08 – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Posts 20 Percent Second-Quarter Sales Gain; Shipping Costs Soar 36 Percent As One-Day Delivery Ramps – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc reported 115 shares. Fil Ltd, Bermuda-based fund reported 2,739 shares. National Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 0.02% or 9,370 shares in its portfolio. Covey Capital Advsr Ltd Company reported 6,117 shares. 4,797 were reported by Central Bankshares & Tru. Appleton Partners Ma owns 1,396 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj owns 0.48% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 6,000 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Company holds 1,777 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Community National Bank & Trust Na has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Dimensional Fund LP has 0.17% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 2.38 million shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Independent Invsts accumulated 8,000 shares. North Star Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.72% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Ally Fincl Inc reported 30,000 shares. 178 were accumulated by Earnest Partners Limited Liability Com.