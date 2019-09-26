Bank Of The West Lifted Chevron New (CVX) Holding By $454,460; FLIGHT CENTRE LTD ORDINARY SHARES (FGETF) SI Decreased By 31.67%

Bank Of The West increased Chevron Corp New (CVX) stake by 4.23% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bank Of The West acquired 3,665 shares as Chevron Corp New (CVX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The Bank Of The West holds 90,288 shares with $11.24M value, up from 86,623 last quarter. Chevron Corp New now has $234.47B valuation. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $123.51. About 3.51M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 21/05/2018 – GLENCORE IS SAID TO NEAR $1B CHEVRON SOUTHERN AFRICA DEAL; 30/05/2018 – Chevron Reports Strong Performance at Annual Stockholders Meeting; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN’S TENGIZCHEVROIL PLANS TO CUT OIL OUTPUT AT ITS TENGIZ OILFIELD BY 500,000 T IN AUG AND BY 380,000 T IN OCT DUE TO PLANNED MAINTENANCE -ENERGY MINISTRY; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – EXPECT BASE PLUS SHALE AND TIGHT PRODUCTION TO INCREASE 2 PCT -3 PCT EACH YEAR THROUGH 2022- PRESENTATION; 27/04/2018 – Chevron’s Earnings Rise as Production, Prices Increase; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N SAYS SEEING SOME OILFIELD SERVICE COST INFLATION IN PERMIAN BASIN AND OTHER U.S. SHALE FIELDS; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON CVX.N CONSIDERS VARIOUS FUNDING OPTIONS AS IT PUSHES AHEAD WITH CANADA LNG PROJECT; 06/04/2018 – Chevron seeks extension of Rokan block contract in Indonesia beyond 2021; 25/04/2018 – Chevron Procurement Division Workers Are Said to Exit Venezuela; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS WITH RESPECT TO GLOBAL LNG DEMAND, EXPECT SUPPLY GAP DEVELOPING AROUND 2025

FLIGHT CENTRE LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:FGETF) had a decrease of 31.67% in short interest. FGETF’s SI was 28,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 31.67% from 42,000 shares previously. It closed at $29.28 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure, corporate, and wholesale travel sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Internationally. The company has market cap of $. The firm offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries. It currently has negative earnings. It also supplies products to its national and international network, or travel retail outlets.

Another recent and important Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Flight Centre To Hit Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” on July 20, 2018.

Bank Of The West decreased Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) stake by 1,844 shares to 8,944 valued at $2.64 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) stake by 2,906 shares and now owns 33,432 shares. Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) was reduced too.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity. Shares for $502,074 were bought by REED DEBRA L.

Among 4 analysts covering Chevron (NYSE:CVX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Chevron has $16500 highest and $13500 lowest target. $147.25's average target is 19.22% above currents $123.51 stock price. Chevron had 12 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, May 16 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with "Overweight". As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24 with "Buy". Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with "Overweight" rating in Friday, July 12 report. Citigroup maintained the shares of CVX in report on Monday, May 13 with "Buy" rating.

