Bank Of The West Lifted By $380,520 Its Equinix (EQIX) Holding; Genie Energy LTD. Class B Stock (GNE) Shorts Up By 11.45%

Bank Of The West increased Equinix Inc (EQIX) stake by 30.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bank Of The West acquired 840 shares as Equinix Inc (EQIX)’s stock rose 11.58%. The Bank Of The West holds 3,608 shares with $1.64 million value, up from 2,768 last quarter. Equinix Inc now has $46.86B valuation. The stock increased 0.58% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $552.42. About 491,185 shares traded or 32.67% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Genie Energy LTD. Class B Stock (NYSE:GNE) had an increase of 11.45% in short interest. GNE’s SI was 1.43 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 11.45% from 1.28M shares previously. With 234,800 avg volume, 6 days are for Genie Energy LTD. Class B Stock (NYSE:GNE)’s short sellers to cover GNE’s short positions. The SI to Genie Energy LTD. Class B Stock’s float is 11.29%. The stock increased 2.52% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $7.33. About 370,639 shares traded or 25.06% up from the average. Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) has risen 109.11% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 109.11% the S&P500. Some Historical GNE News: 08/03/2018 – Genie Energy 4Q Rev $73.1M; 04/04/2018 – Central Energy USA And Diversegy Announce Professional Referral Program; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Genie Energy May Face Pressure, Industry Down in April; 11/03/2018 – Zain Group selects Genie Networks to provide an ideal all-in-one traffic visibility and security solution; 27/03/2018 – China Unicom Builds its Largest DDoS Protection Cloud with Genie; 08/03/2018 Genie Energy 4Q Loss/Shr 1c; 09/05/2018 – Genie Energy Short-Interest Ratio Rises 169% to 25 Days; 26/03/2018 – FAA: JO 7340.445 – ICAO Three Letter Designator (3LD) “AUD” And Associated Telephony “GENIE”; 03/04/2018 – The Genie Company Announces New Garage Door Opener with Integrated Aladdin Connect®; 03/05/2018 – Genie Energy 1Q Rev $89.3M

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $397,135 activity. COURTER JAMES A had bought 56,649 shares worth $397,135 on Wednesday, August 7.

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an gas and oil exploration company. The company has market cap of $199.43 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Genie Retail Energy; Afek Oil and Gas, Ltd.; and Genie Oil and Gas. It has a 12.42 P/E ratio. It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business clients primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1.67 in 2018Q4.

Among 11 analysts covering Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Equinix has $58000 highest and $474 lowest target. $528.36’s average target is -4.36% below currents $552.42 stock price. Equinix had 20 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Thursday, August 1. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Thursday, August 1. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Citigroup. RBC Capital Markets maintained Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, February 14. JP Morgan maintained Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) rating on Thursday, August 1. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $58000 target. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was initiated by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Thursday, August 1. The stock of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Wells Fargo.