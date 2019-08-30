Bank Of The West Increases Holding in Becton Dickinson And Co (BDX); Greenleaf Trust Lowered Its Verisign (VRSN) Stake by $632,233; Stock Value Rose

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 64.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust sold 3,493 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The institutional investor held 1,895 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $344,000, down from 5,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $203.88. About 167,217 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSN News: 22/04/2018 DJ VeriSign Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSN); 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.07, EST. $1.06

Bank Of The West increased its stake in Becton Dickinson And Co (BDX) by 31.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West bought 2,932 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 12,125 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03M, up from 9,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Becton Dickinson And Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $254. About 355,514 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BD INSTRUCTIONS FOR SOME BD VACUTAINER® BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM DEAL IN LINE WITH ITS “BROADER CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY”; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x 12 (Catalog n; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Vyaire Medical; Outlook stable; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson: John Groetelaars to Leave to Join Another Company; 09/05/2018 – BD Plans Short to Intermediate Single-Tranche EUR, Inaugural Single-Tranche GBP Issuance; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Prior FY18 Rev Growth View Was 30%-31%; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA – AT FDA’S REQUEST, BD IS CONDUCTING TESTING TO DETERMINE IF LAB TESTS OTHER THAN MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS ARE AFFECTED BY THIURAM INTERFERENCE; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA-CONCLUDED THAT STUDIES PERFORMED BY BD WERE ROBUST & SHOWED THERE WAS SIGNIFICANT CHANCE OF FALSE RESULTS WITH MAGELLAN’S LEADCARE TESTS

Analysts await VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. VRSN’s profit will be $140.86 million for 42.83 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by VeriSign, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.03% negative EPS growth.

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,581 shares to 7,545 shares, valued at $13.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Emerging Index Fund Mfc (EEM) by 32,473 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD).

More notable recent VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “VeriSign (VRSN) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can You Imagine How Elated VeriSign’s (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shareholders Feel About Its 313% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “First Week of VRSN June 2019 Options Trading – Nasdaq” on October 24, 2018. More interesting news about VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “VeriSign Stock Keeps Looking to the Future – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Internet Grows to 354.7 Million Domain Name Registrations in the Second Quarter of 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Bank Of The West, which manages about $855.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (CMF) by 10,136 shares to 27,575 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 9,129 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,163 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI).

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BD sues Stryker over PureWick patents – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Would Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Stocks To Watch For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bristol John W New York has 325,903 shares for 2.23% of their portfolio. Donaldson Capital Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). The Missouri-based Confluence Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.39% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 111,668 were reported by Chilton Comm Limited Liability. Northern has 3.22M shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. 3,433 were reported by Investment House Ltd Liability Corp. Pettee Incorporated invested in 0.65% or 4,142 shares. Glenview Natl Bank Dept owns 14,750 shares or 1.57% of their US portfolio. Btim holds 481,336 shares. South Texas Money Management Limited, Texas-based fund reported 3,300 shares. Tradition Capital Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 6,889 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 864 shares. 52 were accumulated by Fred Alger. First Manhattan, New York-based fund reported 26,278 shares. 15,797 are held by Hills Bank & Trust.