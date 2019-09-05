Bank Of The West Increased Stake in Anadarko Pete (APC); Nucor (NUE) Holder Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Has Raised Holding by $14.65 Million as Market Value Declined

Bank Of The West increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 14.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West bought 8,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 64,635 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, up from 56,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21 million shares traded or 171.68% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S GOVERNMENT TO ENCOURAGE OIL PRODUCERS TO COLLABORATE WITH REFINERS IN FUEL PRICES STABILIZATION PLAN -ENERGY MIN; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO ‘MOTIVATED’ TO ADD MORE BUYBACKS IF CASH FLOWS PERSIST; 09/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Colombia jumps into Latam oil auction wave, to award blocks in April; 09/05/2018 – Argentina offshore auction attracts oil producers, blocks being defined -Energy Min; 04/05/2018 – Anadarko at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO ENDS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 10/04/2018 – ONGC VIDESH PARTNER IN ANADARKO’S MOZAMBIQUE GAS PROJECT; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA EXPECTS 13 OIL, GAS CONCESSIONS IN VACA MUERTA SHALE PLAY TO ADOPT INCENTIVE PLAN AIMED TO MOVE PROJECTS FROM PILOT PHASE TO DEVELOPMENT PHASE -ENERGY MIN; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 07/03/2018 Anadarko Group Breakfast Scheduled By Tuohy Brs for Mar. 14

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb increased its stake in Nucor Corp (NUE) by 2.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb bought 251 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% . The institutional investor held 12,347 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $720.45M, up from 12,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb who had been investing in Nucor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.27B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $50.37. About 833,203 shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 08/03/2018 – Demand for steel ‘stolen by illegally traded imports,’ but tariffs should reverse this: Nucor CEO; 19/04/2018 – Nucor 1Q Total Tons Shipped to Outside Customers Up 6%; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO: DISAPPOINTED TRUMP EXTENDED TARIFF EXEMPTIONS; 05/03/2018 – Cramer also hears the latest from CEOs of Nucor and Domino’s Pizza; 15/03/2018 – Nucor: Average Selling Prices Have Increased Each Month for All Steel Mill Product Groups Thus Far in 2018; 08/03/2018 – Demand for steel is strong, says Nucor CEO John Ferriola, but the problem is that demand has been “stolen by illegally traded imports.”; 17/04/2018 – Nucor Executive Vice Pres Jim Darsey to Retire; Craig Feldman to Be Promoted; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR CORP – “BELIEVE THERE IS SUSTAINABLE STRENGTH IN STEEL END USE MARKETS”; 11/05/2018 – Nucor Announces Plans to Build Galvanizing Line at Arkansas Sheet Mill; 14/03/2018 – Nucor chief on Trump and the case for protection

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

Bank Of The West, which manages about $855.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD) by 5,254 shares to 5,254 shares, valued at $499,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2,019 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,837 shares, and cut its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb, which manages about $1386.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 658 shares to 95,942 shares, valued at $15.25 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS) by 1,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).