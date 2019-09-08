Bank Of The West Increased Its Position in Gilead Sciences (GILD) by $459,940; Westchester Capital Management Has Raised Cbs New (Put) (CBS) Stake by $9.76 Million

Bank Of The West increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 10.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West bought 7,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 77,715 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.05M, up from 70,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $64.82. About 6.83M shares traded or 12.88% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 25/04/2018 – GILEAD HAD BEEN SUED BY MERCK OVER ITS HEPATITIS DRUGS; 12/03/2018 – The latest in a series of high-level R&D exits– Gilead R&D chief Norbert Bischofberger is leaving in surprise exit, CEO revamps top science jobs $GILD; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Backs FY Adj EPS $1.41-Adj EPS $1.51; 30/04/2018 – Gilead and Verily Announce Scientific Collaboration on Immunological and Molecular Drivers of Inflammatory Diseases; 18/05/2018 – CORRECT: FDA:TO EVALUATE RISKS OF BIRTH DEFECTS W/DOLUTEGRAVIR; 17/05/2018 – FDA names drugmakers potentially acting to delay cheap generics; 23/05/2018 – Kronos Bio Appoints Dr. Norbert Bischofberger, Former Head of R&D for Gilead Sciences, as President and Chief Executive Officer; 15/03/2018 – STAT Plus: HHS is urged to investigate a Gilead hepatitis C patent for failing to disclose federal funding; 30/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 25/04/2018 – U.S. court upholds dismissal of $200 million Merck verdict against Gilead

Westchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (Put) (CBS) by 234.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc bought 207,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 296,200 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.08 million, up from 88,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $43.63. About 5.73 million shares traded or 80.00% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 07/03/2018 – Sen Cory Gardner: ICYMI: Gardner Joins CBS This Morning To Discuss North Korea and Trade; 02/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CBS CORP CBS.N CEO LES MOONVES TO OFFER TO STAY ON FOR AT LEAST TWO YEARS IF COMPANIES AGREE ON TERMS; 16/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS SAYS PROPOSED CBS DIVIDEND THAT WOULD DILUTE VOTING CONTROL OF REDSTONE FAMILY CONSTITUTES A BREACH OF FIDUCIARY DUTY BY CBS AND WOULD BE INVALID; 06/04/2018 – CBS CEO’s Leslie Moonves 2017 Total Compensation $69.3 Million; 15/03/2018 – Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told CBS the kingdom would pursue a nuclear weapon if its regional rival Iran obtains one; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS according to sources; 14/05/2018 – CBS Goes on Attack Against Redstones — 3rd Update; 17/05/2018 – CBS News’ 60 Minutes Interviews Dr. Duane Priddy for Gynecological Polypropylene Mesh Investigation; 07/05/2018 – Cryptocurrency Youtuber, Crypto Crow Launches First Bitcoin Funded Television Series on CBS, CW and Roku in June, 2018; 13/04/2018 – TESLA’S MUSK TELLS CBS AUTOPILOT IS NOT A SELF-DRIVING SYSTEM

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Better Buy: Gilead Sciences vs. Biogen – Nasdaq” on September 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “2 Cancer-Fighting Favorites To Put On Your Watchlist – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Gilead and Galapagos consummate R&D partnership – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Bank Of The West, which manages about $855.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 7,533 shares to 48,919 shares, valued at $3.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 14,588 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,383 shares, and cut its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Citizens Bancorporation Trust owns 4,973 shares. Jlb & Associates Incorporated has 8,656 shares. Putnam Invs Limited Company has invested 0.48% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Associated Banc has 0.08% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 8,715 are held by Homrich And Berg. Trexquant Limited Partnership invested in 0.37% or 80,296 shares. Roosevelt Invest Group has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 76,260 were reported by F&V Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. Alpha Windward Limited has invested 0.1% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 842 shares. Westpac reported 187,796 shares. Amica Mutual has invested 0.44% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Underhill Investment Management Ltd Liability Com holds 189,150 shares. Sei Invests Com holds 0.07% or 324,656 shares in its portfolio. Nippon Life Global Americas reported 0.46% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Westchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.44 billion and $2.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12,500 shares to 485,979 shares, valued at $15.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 74,988 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,121 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY).