Bank Of The West Increased Its Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $1.55 Million; Holderness Investments Company Raised Position in Apple (AAPL) by $498,015

Holderness Investments Company increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 8.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holderness Investments Company bought 2,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,051 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.28M, up from 30,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holderness Investments Company who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $942.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $204.88. About 6.02M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Taiwan to open trade office in India; 17/05/2018 – Milberg Tadler Phillips Grossman LLP Appointed to Plaintiff’s Executive and Discovery Committees in the Apple iPhone Throttling; 03/04/2018 – Apple Hires Google’s A.I. Chief; 26/04/2018 – Black lawmakers will visit Silicon Valley next week to talk to Apple, Square, PayPal and others about workplace diversity:; 01/05/2018 – APPLE REPORTS NEW $100B BUYBACK PROGRAM, BOOSTS DIVIDEND BY 16%; 02/04/2018 – India imposes 10 percent tax on import of key smartphone components; 29/05/2018 – In Search for Dip Repurchasers, Goldman Points to Apple, Biogen; 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica CEO claims influence on US election, Facebook questioned; 13/03/2018 – Snap Nabs First ‘Talent’ Partnership Head From Apple

Bank Of The West increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West bought 13,214 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 147,792 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.43 million, up from 134,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $137.13. About 7.36M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/05/2018 – New Releases of Savvius Omnipliance, Omnipeek, and Spotlight Now Shipping; 05/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ANNUAL MEETING AFTERNOON SESSION ADJOURNS; FORMAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING TO FOLLOW SHORTLY; 22/03/2018 – Tech giant Microsoft announces massive purchase of solar power in Virginia; 02/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SUMMIT 7 SYSTEMS SELECTED BY MICROSOFT AS ONE OF THE FIRST TO SELL OFFICE 365 GOVERNMENT COMMUNITY CLOUD (GCC) HIGH LICENSING; 05/04/2018 – Dream Jobs Take Flight With Allegiant’s New Careers Website; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 16/03/2018 – BIT EVIL SA BITP.WA – SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH MICROSOFT SP. Z O.O; 15/05/2018 – Cohesity Delivers Web-Scale Simplicity for Secondary Data With Microsoft Azure; 16/05/2018 – The Azure Cloud Experts (TACE) Announces Availability of Microsoft Azure Premier Services as Enterprises Make Moving to the Public Cloud a Top Priority in 2018

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kistler reported 0.82% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rothschild Cap Prns Ltd Company holds 1.64% or 24,892 shares. Hemenway Tru Limited Liability owns 131,900 shares. Davidson Kempner Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Roffman Miller Pa has invested 4.81% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). S Muoio Ltd holds 1.15% or 10,643 shares. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc accumulated 173,387 shares or 4.46% of the stock. Canal Ins Com holds 132,000 shares. Ubs Oconnor Lc owns 18,303 shares. Carlson Ltd Partnership reported 0.82% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sunbelt Secs Inc owns 24,401 shares for 1.44% of their portfolio. Rh Dinel Investment Counsel reported 56,750 shares. Brookstone Mngmt holds 0.15% or 19,562 shares in its portfolio. Garde Capital Inc invested 1.52% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mirador Prns Ltd Partnership holds 0.88% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 13,822 shares.

Bank Of The West, which manages about $855.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 41,737 shares to 214,836 shares, valued at $11.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD) by 5,254 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,254 shares, and cut its stake in Wyndham Hotels And Resorts Inc.

