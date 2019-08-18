Bank Of The West Increased By $917,501 Its General Dynamics (GD) Stake; Verint Systems (VRNT) SI Decreased By 13.18%

Bank Of The West increased General Dynamics Corp (GD) stake by 35.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bank Of The West acquired 5,429 shares as General Dynamics Corp (GD)’s stock rose 5.41%. The Bank Of The West holds 20,705 shares with $3.51 million value, up from 15,276 last quarter. General Dynamics Corp now has $53.25B valuation. The stock increased 1.17% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $184.35. About 1.45M shares traded or 29.50% up from the average. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q Operating Margin 13.4%; 12/04/2018 – Gulfstream Leads Industry in Cabin Connectivity; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS DEAL NOW VALUED AT $9.7B INCL DEBT; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH A SYNDICATED $7.5 BLN, 364-DAY REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – Gulfstream G600 To Join G500, Make European Debut At Upcoming EBACE 2018; 07/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS BOARD BOOSTS DIV; 20/03/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: CSRA Rebuffs CACI Bid; Sweetens Deal With General Dynamics; 15/05/2018 – Keel Laid for Future USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118); 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – TOTAL POTENTIAL CONTRACT VALUE, SUM OF ALL BACKLOG COMPONENTS, WAS $87.6 BLN AT END OF QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – TOTAL BACKLOG AT END OF FIRST-QUARTER 2018 WAS $62.1 BLN

Verint Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT) had a decrease of 13.18% in short interest. VRNT’s SI was 3.98M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 13.18% from 4.59 million shares previously. With 681,700 avg volume, 6 days are for Verint Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT)’s short sellers to cover VRNT’s short positions. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $53.76. About 198,714 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 28.74% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 28/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC QTRLY SHR $0.26; 09/04/2018 – Verint Showcases Mission-Critical Solutions that Enable Organizations to Strengthen Security, Improve Investigations and Reduce Risk; 10/05/2018 – Countdown to Next Week’s Verint Engage Conference in Dallas; 24/04/2018 – Verint Launches New Comprehensive Compliance Capabilities Powered by Automation; 30/05/2018 – Verint Only Company Recognized by Gartner in Both 2018 Magic Quadrants for the CRM Customer Engagement Center and Workforce; 28/03/2018 – Verint 4Q Rev $318.7M; 28/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.05; 28/05/2018 – Verint in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group at $1 bln value; 29/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC VRNT.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $48; RATING OUTPERFORM; 29/05/2018 – Verint Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Bank Of The West decreased Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr stake by 18,919 shares to 15,200 valued at $742,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) stake by 6,845 shares and now owns 36,338 shares. Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLB) was reduced too.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $28,549 activity. $28,549 worth of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) was bought by Burns Mark Lagrand on Friday, August 9.

Among 6 analysts covering General Dynamics (NYSE:GD), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. General Dynamics has $20400 highest and $17100 lowest target. $194.83’s average target is 5.68% above currents $184.35 stock price. General Dynamics had 13 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) rating on Wednesday, August 14. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $17300 target. UBS maintained the shares of GD in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, March 8 with “Buy”. The stock of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has “Underweight” rating given on Friday, June 14 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, April 25. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, May 20. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hills Bancorp Commerce has 3,366 shares. Huntington Bancshares has 0.04% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 15,310 shares. Duff Phelps Investment Mgmt holds 2,890 shares. Delta Asset Management Ltd Tn accumulated 70 shares or 0% of the stock. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust has 0.05% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 191,790 shares. Retail Bank Of Hawaii owns 6,036 shares. Citizens Northern holds 7,046 shares. U S Glob Invsts Inc owns 1.04% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 12,853 shares. North Carolina-based Salem Investment Counselors Inc has invested 0.13% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Mackenzie Fincl reported 2,696 shares. Zweig holds 1.05% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 55,597 shares. Amp Capital Investors Limited has 76,719 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 2,530 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. King Luther Cap Management invested in 0.07% or 53,200 shares. Massachusetts-based Beaumont Fin Partners Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD).

More notable recent General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Like General Dynamics Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:GD) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “General Dynamics Corp (GD) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “General Dynamics Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “This $2 Billion Deal Could Be Worth a Lot More to General Dynamics – Yahoo Finance” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “General Dynamics’ Results Show 2018 Megamerger Is Paying Off – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Verint Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Verint Systems Inc has $6900 highest and $60 lowest target. $64.50’s average target is 19.98% above currents $53.76 stock price. Verint Systems Inc had 3 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) earned “Outperform” rating by Imperial Capital on Friday, May 31. Imperial Capital maintained the shares of VRNT in report on Friday, March 29 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Oppenheimer.

Verint Systems Inc. provides actionable intelligence solutions and value-added services worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.54 billion. The Company’s Customer Engagement Solutions segment provides voice of the customer solutions, including interaction analytics, enterprise feedback, and digital feedback; workforce optimization solutions, such as intelligent recording, analytics-driven quality, coaching/learning, workforce management, work allocation, desktop and process analytics, robotic process automation, and performance management; employee engagement solutions comprising workforce optimization, knowledge management, employee desktop, case management, internal communities, gamification, mobile workforce apps, and voice of the employee; engagement channel solutions consisting of Web/mobile self-service, voice self-service, customer communities, email/secure messaging, Web chat, co-browse, mobile messaging, and social engagement; and security, fraud, and compliance solutions, including compliance recording, fraud and identity analytics, trading compliance, branch surveillance and investigation, and public safety compliance. It has a 51.84 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Cyber Intelligence Solutions segment offers security and intelligence data mining software solutions, which are used for a range of applications, such as predictive intelligence, advanced and complex investigations, security threat analysis, and electronic data and physical assets protection, as well as for generating legal evidence and preventing criminal activity and terrorism.

More notable recent Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verint: This Tech Laggard Is Overvalued – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verint Has Raised Its Guidance, But It’s An Expensive Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Geico, Humana, Kaiser Permanente, Molina Healthcare, State Farm and USAA Top Insurer Rankings in Verint Digital Experience Index – Business Wire” with publication date: August 14, 2019.