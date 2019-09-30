Bank Of The West Holding In Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Was Upped; Perkins Coie Trust Company Has Upped Its Boeing Co (BA) Stake

Perkins Coie Trust Company increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 37.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Coie Trust Company bought 1,368 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 5,014 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.83M, up from 3,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Company who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $382.86. About 2.73 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 11/03/2018 – The Chinese yuan is growing in purchasing power, making Apple, Boeing and Delta more enticing to Chinese buyers. But if U.S. regulators raise more red flags about such transactions, it could start to stir some serious threats to capitalism; 15/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS TARIFFS COULD START AS EARLY AS 2019 AND BE LARGEST WTO-APPROVED RETALIATORY TARIFFS; 18/05/2018 – IAG CEO SAYS NOT EXPECTING TO HAVE TO MAKE AN ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING NORWEGIAN IN THE COMING WEEKS AND MONTHS; 17/04/2018 – NTSB CHAIRMAN SAYS “VERY CONCERNED” ABOUT METAL FATIGUE IN ENGINES; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO: AIRBUS SUBJECT TO SAME US EXPORT LICENSES; 25/04/2018 – Boeing already makes billions selling airplanes – now it expects to make billions more fixing them; 30/05/2018 – DELTA HOPES TO BE EARLY LAUNCH CUSTOMER FOR BOEING NMA AIRCRAFT; 27/04/2018 – Boeing-KLX Deal Could Be Announced as Soon as Monday; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS COMPANY HAS SIGNIFICANT SCOPE TO GROW IN COMMERCIAL SERVICES; 22/03/2018 – U.S. Missile Defense Agency budget boosted to $11.5 bln

Bank Of The West increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 35.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West bought 4,324 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 16,471 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.42M, up from 12,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $88.7. About 2.43 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY LARGE CRUDE UNIT RESTARTED; SMALL CRUDE UNIT RESTARTING; 22/03/2018 – LyondellBasell’s Houston Refinery Marks 100th Anniversary; 21/03/2018 – LYB GETS U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF A. SCHULMAN; 21/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF A; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL – ETHYLENE PRODUCTION & CONSUMPTION IMBALANCE IN U.S., IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE AS DOWNSTREAM DERIVATIVE UNITS ATTAIN FULL OPER. RATES; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 21/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley Chief Acctg Officer; 21/03/2018 – FTC Grants Early Termination of Antitrust Waiting Period for LyondellBasell Acquisition of A. Schulma; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Announces Unconditional Antitrust Clearance From Chinese State Admin of Market Regulation

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Air New Zealand signs order for Dreamliners – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “From Red Hat to Boeing: EDPNC’s Chris Chung has been busy in 2019 (so far) – Triangle Business Journal” published on September 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now – Motley Fool” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “‘Cracking issue’ on some Boeing 737 planes – Seeking Alpha” published on September 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “China Starts Attack On Boeing And Airbus – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riggs Asset Managment holds 4.59% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 22,538 shares. Vanguard Gru accumulated 0.55% or 40.21 million shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 51,774 shares. First Savings Bank Of Omaha holds 0.07% or 3,077 shares in its portfolio. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp holds 2,038 shares. 3.91M were reported by Wells Fargo & Comm Mn. Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability Company owns 582 shares. Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company reported 0.1% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cypress Asset Mgmt Inc Tx holds 0.23% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,840 shares. Homrich And Berg stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moore Capital Management Lp invested 0.17% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lenox Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.12% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Perella Weinberg Cap Management LP owns 14,854 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 16,539 shares. Reik And Communications Limited Liability Company reported 0.3% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 241 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 243.04 million shares or 2.05% less from 248.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massachusetts-based Delphi Ma has invested 0.99% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 0.17% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) or 3.46 million shares. 207,531 are owned by Foundry Partners Ltd Liability Com. Kentucky Retirement invested in 14,142 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Mngmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 4,790 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Co accumulated 3,800 shares or 0% of the stock. Dean Investment Associate Limited Company owns 19,458 shares. 14,076 are held by First Midwest Bank Trust Division. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 0.06% or 57,755 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Quebec – Canada-based Hexavest has invested 0.31% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Green Valley Investors Lc has 139,561 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Cutter And Brokerage holds 0.18% or 6,564 shares in its portfolio. Cls Ltd Liability reported 0.01% stake. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0.05% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 862,732 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $57.54 million activity. The insider AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC bought 764,501 shares worth $57.04M.