Bank Of The West Holding in Keycorp New (KEY) Has Trimmed by $929,355 as Share Value Declined; Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Shareholder Shamrock Asset Management Cut Position by $364,563 as Market Valuation Declined

Shamrock Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) by 31.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shamrock Asset Management Llc sold 40,507 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.19% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 88,468 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $884,000, down from 128,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shamrock Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Annaly Capital Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.46B market cap company. It closed at $9.24 lastly. It is down 8.72% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.15% the S&P500. Some Historical NLY News: 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL MGMT TO BUY MTGE INVESTMENT FOR $900M; 06/03/2018 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Publishes White Paper on Credit Risk Transfer; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q EPS $1.12; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Management, Inc. To Acquire MTGE Investment Corp. For $900 Million; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q Net $1.33B; 10/05/2018 – Artemis Adds Annaly, Exits Corning, Cuts Equifax: 13F; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY 1Q CORE EPS EXCLUDING PAA 30C; EST. 30C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Annaly Capital Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NLY)

Bank Of The West decreased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 75.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West sold 61,957 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,206 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $318,000, down from 82,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $17.87. About 5.66 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 17.81% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 12/04/2018 – TaxAct Helps KeyBank Customers Strengthen Financial Wellness; 30/05/2018 – Codexis Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Broadcom, KeyCorp, and Gap: Cheap, and With Fast-Growing Dividends — Barrons.com; 25/05/2018 – Wabco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 21/05/2018 – KeyCorp: KeyBank Now Offering Zelle in Bank’s Mobile App and Online Banking Experience; 23/04/2018 – KEYCORP KEY.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24.5; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP – CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12 PER COMMON SHARE REPRESENTS A 14% INCREASE; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: SLOWDOWN IN NONINTEREST-BEARING DEPOSIT GROWTH IS CREDIT NEGATIVE FOR US BANKS; 05/03/2018 Bruce Murphy, Keycorp’s Head Of Corporate Responsibility, To Retire In 2018; 24/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuwave Invest Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 75 shares or 0% of the stock. Strs Ohio reported 262,526 shares. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Aus holds 0.02% or 152,359 shares. 683,179 were accumulated by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Flippin Bruce And Porter Inc has invested 1.79% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Burns J W And New York has invested 0.26% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Riverhead Management invested 0.02% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Veritas Inv Mgmt Llp stated it has 0.04% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). First Quadrant LP Ca, California-based fund reported 1,882 shares. Boston Ptnrs reported 28.58 million shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com holds 196,335 shares. Mendon Advsrs invested in 100,000 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 0.04% stake. Employees Retirement System Of Texas has 133,000 shares.

Bank Of The West, which manages about $855.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 1Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 24,736 shares to 59,779 shares, valued at $3.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 11,147 shares in the quarter, for a total of 296,530 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.44 per share. KEY’s profit will be $443.64M for 10.15 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “KeyBank halts business at Newfane branch due to mold – Buffalo Business First – Buffalo Business First” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hard Times Ahead At Key Energy Services – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Fool.com published: “Amazon Should Use Prime Day to Promote Amazon Key – Motley Fool” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Keysight Technologies Announces Automotive Cybersecurity Program – Business Wire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did KeyCorp’s (NYSE:KEY) Share Price Deserve to Gain 26%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.12, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold NLY shares while 91 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 782.45 million shares or 12.57% more from 695.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Natl National Bank & Trust In owns 0.05% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 86,613 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank holds 21,804 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 1.60M were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Optimum Invest Advsrs accumulated 24,845 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 24,362 shares. Macquarie Gru Limited holds 558,087 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Virtu Lc has invested 0.09% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Shamrock Asset Management Lc owns 88,468 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 307,500 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc invested in 0% or 53,332 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Ameriprise Fincl has 1.39M shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Company reported 1.35M shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) holds 17,342 shares. 300,000 are owned by Da Davidson Co.

Shamrock Asset Management Llc, which manages about $382.14 million and $126.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 4,860 shares to 4,885 shares, valued at $1.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares 7 (IEF) by 3,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,278 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity Msci Finls Index Etf (FNCL).

More notable recent Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dividend Chopped: How The REIT Forum Predicted Annaly’s Cut – Seeking Alpha” on May 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Annaly Capital a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on October 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Assessing What Happens After The Dividend Cut For Annaly Capital Management – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Annaly Capital Management, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.24 million activity. 300,000 shares valued at $2.89 million were bought by KEYES KEVIN on Monday, May 6. $24,936 worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) shares were bought by Fallon Katherine Beirne. Green Anthony C bought $478,000 worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) on Tuesday, May 14.