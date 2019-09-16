Bank Of The West Has Upped Its Position in Chevron New (CVX) by $454,460; Sfe Investment Counsel Increases Stake in Nvidia (NVDA)

Sfe Investment Counsel increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 33.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel bought 4,466 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 17,948 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.95M, up from 13,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $181.94. About 8.11M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook Is Designing Its Own Chips to Help Filter Live Videos- Bloomberg; 27/03/2018 – Penguin Computing Receives Americas 2017 NVIDIA Partner Network High Performance Computing Partner of the Year Award; 29/03/2018 – Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang: Uber accident made us realize the importance of self-driving tech; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New AI Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 20/03/2018 – Groupware Technology to Exhibit at NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reali; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia is testing self-driving technology globally including in New Jersey, Santa Clara, Japan and Germany; 29/03/2018 – DDN Storage Announces Groundbreaking 33GB/s Performance to NVIDIA DGX Servers to Accelerate Machine Learning and Al Initiatives; 16/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Medtronic, NVIDIA, NutriSystem, AmTrust Financial Services, Kratos Defense & Securi; 29/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer gets Nvidia founder, President and CEO Jensen Huang’s take on the recent fatal accident with an Uber self-driving vehicle

Bank Of The West increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 4.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West bought 3,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 90,288 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.24 million, up from 86,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $121.5. About 4.73 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 03/05/2018 – CHEVRON FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – AZZAD ASSET MANAGEMENT – URGES CHEVRON SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR “STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON BUSINESS WITH CONFLICT-COMPLICIT GOVERNMENTS”; 21/03/2018 – SHELL, TOTAL, CHEVRON ARE BIDDERS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE; 25/04/2018 – Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS $18 BLN TO $20 BLN ANNUAL INVESTMENT RANGE PROJECTED THROUGH 2020; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/29/2018 08:33 AM; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 74 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST PROPOSAL TO RECOMMEND INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR WITH ENVIRONMENTAL EXPERTISE; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- SETTLEMENT IS FULL AND FINAL SETTLEMENT OF ALL COMPLAINTS AGAINST RESPONDENTS ARISING FOR COMPLAINT; 24/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282702 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON ON TRACK FOR $1-3 BILLION IN ASSET SALES IN 2018

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20M and $233.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) by 37,675 shares to 68,760 shares, valued at $1.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 12,559 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,232 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aviva Public Limited Co holds 0.24% or 215,022 shares in its portfolio. Management Pro Inc accumulated 299 shares. Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 1.23 million shares or 3.97% of its portfolio. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv reported 320 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Leavell Invest Management reported 0.83% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Redwood Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.03% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Nuwave Management Lc has 0.08% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 460 shares. Bp Public Ltd reported 57,000 shares stake. 111 were reported by Gp One Trading Ltd Partnership. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 613,711 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Beck Capital Mngmt Lc invested in 2.49% or 28,736 shares. Bollard Group Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2,025 shares. Intersect Capital Limited Liability Com invested in 0.45% or 7,146 shares. Moreover, Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has 0.35% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 378,794 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd has 0.32% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Bank Of The West, which manages about $851.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 15,156 shares to 168,760 shares, valued at $13.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 2,906 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,432 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

