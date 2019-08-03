Bank Of The West Has Upped Its Microchip Technology (MCHP) Holding by $449,442; As Coty (COTY) Valuation Rose, Holder Poplar Forest Capital Decreased Its Position

Poplar Forest Capital Llc decreased its stake in Coty Inc (COTY) by 40.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc sold 896,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.65% . The institutional investor held 1.31M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.12M, down from 2.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Coty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $10.7. About 3.42M shares traded. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 19.19% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 09/05/2018 – Coty 3Q Rev $2.22B; 09/05/2018 – Coty Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 04/05/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – COTY IS EXPECTED TO TAKE POSSESSION OF PROPERTY IN JULY 2018; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC – CONTINUE TO AIM TO DELIVER MODEST ORGANIC NET REVENUE GROWTH FOR SECOND HALF OF YEAR; 28/03/2018 – Coty Inc. Prices $550 Million of USD Senior Unsecured Notes and €800 Million of EUR Senior Unsecured Notes; 21/03/2018 – COTY – TO USE PROCEEDS, WITH BORROWINGS UNDER A CREDIT AGREEMENT TO REPAY, REFINANCE INDEBTEDNESS UNDER EXISTING CREDIT FACILITIES, AMONG OTHERS; 29/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Coty Inc Rtgs Unchanged By Tranche Changes; 24/05/2018 – Uber’s Gore-Coty on EMEA Growth, IPO Potential (Video); 09/05/2018 – COTY 3Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +64.3%, EST. +62.1%; 09/05/2018 – COTY 3Q NET REV. $2.22B, EST. $2.17B

Bank Of The West increased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 6.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West bought 5,481 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 93,609 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.77 million, up from 88,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $88.06. About 3.30M shares traded or 27.47% up from the average. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 22/05/2018 – Fitch’s Actions Affect $13.3 Billion of Total Microchip Debt; 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TO OFFER SR SECURED NOTES OF MULTIPLE TRANCHES; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees 1Q Adjusted Gross Margin 61.5%-62%; 21/05/2018 – Easily Implement Low-power Touch Pads with Surface Gestures Using Microchip’s New Software Library; 03/05/2018 – FITCH ASSIGNS A ‘BB+’ FIRST-TIME RATING TO MICROCHIP; 16/03/2018 – Microchip Technology CEO to Ring Nasdaq Closing Bell on March 19, 2018; 21/05/2018 – Easily Implement Low-power Touch Pads with Surface Gestures Using Microchip’s New Software Library; 13/04/2018 – Microchip Technology Sees Closing Microsemi Buy in June; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech: On Schedule to Close Microsemi Acquisition Sometime During June; 23/04/2018 – MICROCHIP SAYS MICROSEMI APP ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW BY MOFCOM

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $751,106 activity. 3,585 shares were sold by LITTLE MITCHELL R, worth $326,860.

Bank Of The West, which manages about $855.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 88,658 shares to 87,018 shares, valued at $13.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 28,109 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,765 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 13,854 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Great West Life Assurance Co Can accumulated 164,097 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Enterprise Financial Serv, a Missouri-based fund reported 2,515 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 8,585 shares. Aristotle Cap Mgmt Lc holds 5.62M shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 487 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co, Wisconsin-based fund reported 22,536 shares. Deltec Asset Management Limited Company holds 4,000 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. First Midwest Bancorporation Division has 0.05% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Coastline Trust holds 0.08% or 6,650 shares. North Corp reported 54,514 shares stake. Quantitative Invest Mngmt Ltd invested in 91,900 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Ftb Advsr reported 1,991 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Arrow Fin Corp has 0.01% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

More notable recent Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microchip (MCHP) Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” on May 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microchip Technology Enters Oversold Territory (MCHP) – Nasdaq” published on May 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – MCHP – Nasdaq” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 20, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Preview: Microchip Technology (MCHP) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.54, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 40 investors sold COTY shares while 104 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 542.20 million shares or 11.59% more from 485.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horizon Invs Ltd Liability Corp reported 48,550 shares. Nordea Management reported 337,852 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 260,880 shares. 1.31 million were reported by Poplar Forest Limited Liability Corporation. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.02% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). 31.89 million are held by Blackrock. Moreover, Advsr Asset Management has 0.01% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership invested in 31,442 shares or 0% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 766,436 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 83,870 shares. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holding has 0.02% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Regions Fincl accumulated 59 shares. The New York-based Highbridge Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.22% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Comerica Commercial Bank reported 86,245 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Lc holds 0% or 1,446 shares.

More notable recent Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Follow The Money: Insiders Bet Big On Coty Turnaround – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Coty (COTY) Said Considering Divestitures as Part of Turnaround, Looks to Shed $500M-$1B in Assets – WWD – StreetInsider.com” published on July 30, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of Coty Inc. Investors (COTY) – Business Wire” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Coty: Turnaround Plan Lacks Vigor – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Coty sets turnaround plan – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Analysts await Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, up 14.29% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.14 per share. COTY’s profit will be $120.22 million for 16.72 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Coty Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.08% EPS growth.

Poplar Forest Capital Llc, which manages about $919.26 million and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 238,514 shares to 321,072 shares, valued at $14.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dxc Technology Co by 554,818 shares in the quarter, for a total of 908,310 shares, and has risen its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN).