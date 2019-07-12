Bank Of The West Has Trimmed By $579,488 Its Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Position; Madison Investment Holdings Has Lowered By $33.24 Million Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position

Madison Investment Holdings Inc decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 53.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Madison Investment Holdings Inc sold 239,132 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock rose 1.83%. The Madison Investment Holdings Inc holds 205,694 shares with $28.75 million value, down from 444,826 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $353.93 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.86% or $6.81 during the last trading session, reaching $133.3. About 9.82 million shares traded or 43.11% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises 2018 View To Sales $81B-$81.8B; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS ACTIONS TO GENERATE APPROXIMATELY $0.6 TO $0.8 BLN IN ANNUAL PRE-TAX COST SAVINGS THAT WILL BE SUBSTANTIALLY DELIVERED BY 2022; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Corret); 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE ZYTIGA SALES $845 MLN VS $523 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 09/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J says average prices paid for its drugs declined; feds will use false claims to crack down on opioid abuse; 08/05/2018 – GenomeDx Biosciences Announces Research Collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals to Evaluate the Decipher® Classifier and Decipher GRID® for Drug Development; 08/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Discounts Cut the Prices for Its Drugs, Though Revenue Rose

Bank Of The West decreased Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) stake by 52.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bank Of The West sold 22,288 shares as Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)’s stock declined 1.73%. The Bank Of The West holds 20,288 shares with $534,000 value, down from 42,576 last quarter. Weyerhaeuser Co now has $18.71 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $25.6. About 1.22M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO SAYS – CONTINUE TO EXPECT FY 18 ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES SEGMENT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Weyerhaeuser CDS Widens 12 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 25/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co expected to post earnings of 33 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser; 17/05/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO. DECLARES DIV ON SHRS; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Wood Products Revenue $1.309

Analysts await Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.11 EPS, down 75.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.44 per share. WY’s profit will be $80.39M for 58.18 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by Weyerhaeuser Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $90,886 activity. $210,526 worth of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) shares were sold by Hagen Russell S. Stockfish Devin W bought $119,640 worth of stock.

Among 2 analysts covering Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Weyerhaeuser had 5 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Monday, March 11 report.

Bank Of The West increased Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) stake by 4,640 shares to 30,063 valued at $5.45M in 2019Q1. It also upped Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) stake by 7,076 shares and now owns 77,715 shares. Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) was raised too.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity. HEWSON MARILLYN A bought 3,000 shares worth $419,040.

Among 8 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 14 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. Raymond James maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Monday, March 25. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $145 target. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, February 25 with “Neutral”. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Cowen & Co. Barclays Capital initiated it with “Hold” rating and $140 target in Friday, June 21 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, January 14 by Wells Fargo.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43B for 13.77 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

