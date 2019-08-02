Bank Of The West Has Raised Stake in Equinix (EQIX) by $380,520; Pier Capital Has Raised 8X8 (EGHT) Stake by $386,920

Bank Of The West increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 30.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West bought 840 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 3,608 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, up from 2,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.95B market cap company. The stock increased 4.11% or $20.65 during the last trading session, reaching $522.75. About 720,070 shares traded or 92.08% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Pier Capital Llc increased its stake in 8X8 Inc (EGHT) by 6.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc bought 19,346 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 327,764 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.62 million, up from 308,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in 8X8 Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $23.57. About 2.17M shares traded or 44.88% up from the average. 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) has risen 21.76% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.76% the S&P500. Some Historical EGHT News: 25/04/2018 – Springer Nature sets price range for Frankfurt flotation; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Rev $79.3M; 16/03/2018 – 8X8 INC EGHT.N : DOUGHERTY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $20; 15/05/2018 – 8X8 ACQUIRES MARIANAIQ TO STRENGTHEN Al CAPABILITIES FOR ENTERPRISE COMMUNICATIONS; 13/03/2018 CFO Genovese Gifts 224 Of 8×8 Inc; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 INC EGHT.N – EXCLUDING DXI REVENUE, SEES 2019 SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH IN THE RANGE OF 21% TO 22%; 15/05/2018 – 8X8 INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF ACQUISITION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 21/05/2018 – 8×8, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3C, EST. $0; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 INC – SEES FY 2019 SERVICE REVENUE IN THE RANGE OF $333 MILLION TO $338 MILLION, REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 19% TO 21% YEAR-OVER-YEAR INCREASE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advisors Limited Liability invested in 0.12% or 5,689 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 351,589 shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Artemis Invest Management Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 51,254 shares. Kempen Capital Mgmt Nv holds 0.02% or 407 shares in its portfolio. Archon Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 29,800 shares. Orrstown Financial Services holds 65 shares. Bellecapital Limited has 0.2% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 709 shares. Motley Fool Asset Management owns 21,306 shares. Hartford Investment Commerce reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). 196,350 were reported by Aviva Pcl. Brighton Jones Ltd stated it has 502 shares. Texas-based Moody Bancshares Division has invested 0% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Fjarde Ap reported 15,035 shares. Crosslink Cap has invested 1.82% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Corp reported 3,583 shares.

