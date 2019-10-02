Bank Of The West Has Raised Its Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Stake by $371,864 as Stock Price Declined; As Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Stock Price Rose, Samson Capital Management Cut Its Stake by $1.50 Million

Samson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samson Capital Management Llc sold 53,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 433,674 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.52 million, down from 487,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $28.33. About 463,751 shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners Buys 65-Acre Waterfront Site on Ship Channel; 06/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit Conference; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281322 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY; 21/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Products Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPD); 11/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – PURCHASED 65-ACRE WATERFRONT SITE ON HOUSTON SHIP CHANNEL FOR NEXT PHASE OF EXPANSION AT ENTERPRISE HYDROCARBON TERMINAL; 05/03/2018 Enterprise Products Partners to Host Investor & Analyst Day; 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS HOLDS ANALYST DAY IN HOUSTON; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Rev $9.3B; 08/05/2018 – East Daley: Enterprise Products Partners Crushes Expectations, Exemplifies Health of the U.S. Oil and Gas Midstream Sector; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Commercial Ops Expected to Begin 4Q 2019

Bank Of The West increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 35.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West bought 4,324 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 16,471 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.42M, up from 12,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $84.39. About 410,471 shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 08/03/2018 – $480 Million Octane lmprover Market – Global Forecasts to 2022: Key Players are Valero Renewables Fuels, Dorf Ketal Fuels, LyondellBasell Industries, BP & BASF – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM: ODEBRECHT DENIES IT HAS RECEIVED LYONDELLBASELL OFFER; 14/03/2018 – LyondellBasell and SUEZ Begin Jointly Operating Plastics Recycling Venture; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY ATTEMPTING TO RESTART GASOLINE UNIT; 13/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Supports Elementary School in Region Recovering from Hurricane Devastation; 24/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT DENIES RECEIVING PROPOSAL FROM LYONDELLBASELL TO ACQUIRE ITS CONTROL – FILING; 08/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL CEO BOB PATEL SPEAKS ON WELLS FARGO CONF WEBCAST; 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Wells Fargo Industrials Conference; 21/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF A

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Weekly CEO Buys Highlight – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lyondell’s Houston refinery continues demolition program – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “LyondellBasell to Host Investor Day 2019 on September 24, 2019 – StreetInsider.com” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Enterprise to Build PDH 2 Plant; Supported by Long-term Agreements With LyondellBasell – Business Wire” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “LyondellBasell in MOU for $12B Chinese chemical investment – report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 241 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 243.04 million shares or 2.05% less from 248.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Spc Fincl accumulated 4,150 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 3.46 million shares. 2.04 million were reported by D E Shaw & Commerce. St Germain D J reported 71,608 shares stake. Focused Wealth Mgmt reported 1,700 shares. Cna Financial Corporation holds 2.01% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) or 112,200 shares. 27 were accumulated by M&R Cap Management. Asset Inc accumulated 27,319 shares. Norinchukin Comml Bank The holds 0.06% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 43,797 shares. Groesbeck Invest Mngmt Nj accumulated 1.33% or 19,000 shares. Syntal Partners Ltd Co has 6,857 shares. 9,019 are owned by Sigma Planning Corp. Advisory Research reported 135,236 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Capital Equity Research invested in 0.02% or 53,743 shares.

Bank Of The West, which manages about $851.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 5,022 shares to 9,200 shares, valued at $1.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (MBB) by 6,999 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,059 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (CMF).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $57.54 million activity. Patel Bhavesh V. had bought 7,246 shares worth $498,873 on Friday, August 23.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $150,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold EPD shares while 249 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 754.76 million shares or 0.55% less from 758.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Doliver LP accumulated 56,267 shares. Rr Advisors Lc invested 9.3% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Focused Wealth Inc has invested 0.03% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Reilly Advsr Ltd holds 0.02% or 5,790 shares. Shikiar Asset Mgmt, a New York-based fund reported 8,500 shares. Kings Point Cap Management reported 293,050 shares. Howland Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 12,300 shares. Moreover, Evermay Wealth Mgmt has 0.21% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Evergreen holds 2.68% or 973,264 shares in its portfolio. Groesbeck Investment Nj has invested 0.82% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Girard Prns Limited holds 0.15% or 30,435 shares. California-based Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.04% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Brighton Jones Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 12,701 shares. Harvest Fund Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 14.58% stake. Hsbc Public Ltd Company reported 1.92M shares.

Samson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $160.62 million and $53.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 128,461 shares to 534,671 shares, valued at $7.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.