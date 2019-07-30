Bank Of The West Has Raised By $514,164 Its Morgan Stanley (MS) Holding; Waters Has 0.84 Sentiment

Waters Corp (WAT) investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 187 hedge funds opened new or increased equity positions, while 223 trimmed and sold positions in Waters Corp. The hedge funds in our database now have: 62.30 million shares, down from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Waters Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 7 to 13 for an increase of 6. Sold All: 22 Reduced: 201 Increased: 110 New Position: 77.

Caledonia Investments Plc holds 9.17% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation for 127,000 shares. Fundsmith Llp owns 5.03 million shares or 7.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Independent Investors Inc has 4.85% invested in the company for 49,400 shares. The Wisconsin-based Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc Wi has invested 3.79% in the stock. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc, a New York-based fund reported 387,476 shares.

The stock increased 0.69% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $219.14. About 775,033 shares traded or 33.18% up from the average. Waters Corporation (WAT) has risen 5.50% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.07% the S&P500.

Waters Corporation operates as an analytical instrument maker in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $15.23 billion. It operates through two divisions, Waters and TA. It has a 28.08 P/E ratio. It designs, makes, sells, and services high performance liquid chromatography, ultra performance liquid chromatography, and mass spectrometry technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and comprehensive post-warranty service plans.

