Bank Of The West Has Raised Bank Amer (BAC) Position by $1.40 Million; Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Lowered Its Rockwell Automation (ROK) Holding as Market Value Declined

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 12.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,200 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49 million, down from 16,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $164.62. About 1.09M shares traded or 18.55% up from the average. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 9.30% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q Net $227.4M; 08/03/2018 Norman Rockwell’s Vision of F.D.R.’s Four Freedoms; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.92/SHR; 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $200; 14/05/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP ROCK.PS – QTRLY REVENUE 3.33 BLN PESOS VS 3.06 BLN PESOS; 10/05/2018 – VP Schmitt Gifts 275 Of Rockwell Automation Inc; 23/04/2018 – EON: Rockwell Automation Simplifies Analytics for Industrial Productivity; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – CONTROL PRODUCTS & SOLUTIONS QUARTERLY SALES WERE $882.8 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 5.7 PERCENT COMPARED TO $835.3 MLN; 17/04/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP – FY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT EQUITY HOLDER 2.11 BLN PESOS VS 1.82 BLN PESOS; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: PORTFOLIO REVIEW TO BEGIN AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL CLOSE

Bank Of The West increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 19.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West bought 51,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 324,739 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.96M, up from 272,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $30.77. About 46.98 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 23/03/2018 – BofA’s Merrill Lynch Paying N.Y. $42 Million Over Masking Probe; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-BofA is arranging a $6 bln loan for Petrobras Unit bid- Bloomberg; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America shareholder return tops double-digits; 14/05/2018 – Intrexon to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 21/04/2018 – That stake could be worth more than $109 billion in 2030, according to Bank of America last year; 15/05/2018 – DELTA CFO COMMENTS AT BANK OF AMERICA/MERRILL LYNCH CONFERENCE; 07/05/2018 – Atlassian Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 10/05/2018 – The use of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as a payments system is “troubling,” Bank of America’s Cathy Bessant says; 04/05/2018 – NY Bizjournal: Bank of America names new entertainment industries group leader; 14/05/2018 – VolitionRx Limited to Attend the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference from May 15-17, 2018

Bank Of The West, which manages about $855.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (FM) by 256,170 shares to 36,503 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (CIU) by 19,202 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,753 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.64% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Argi Service Ltd Co has 29,068 shares. 18,743 were reported by Arbor Inv Advsrs Lc. 38,129 were reported by Old Point Trust Ser N A. 2,465 are held by Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Com. Moreover, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 1.67% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 459,052 shares. Becker Cap Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Corp holds 217,425 shares. 1.60 million were accumulated by Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Lc reported 69,162 shares or 1.15% of all its holdings. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 16,679 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Cidel Asset Management accumulated 50,000 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Moreover, Syntal Capital Prtnrs Ltd has 0.2% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Smithbridge Asset Management Incorporated De accumulated 0.17% or 9,989 shares.

Analysts await Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 6.16% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.11 per share. ROK’s profit will be $262.10 million for 18.37 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.40 actual EPS reported by Rockwell Automation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% negative EPS growth.

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, which manages about $544.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 4,000 shares to 28,600 shares, valued at $2.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 23,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 5.53% less from 85.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Ftb Advsrs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). 1,790 were accumulated by Diversified. Colorado-based Paragon Cap Mgmt Limited has invested 0.16% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Com reported 1,300 shares. 704 are held by Bartlett And Communication Limited. Kcm Advsr Llc reported 0.03% stake. M Kraus &, a Vermont-based fund reported 31,448 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru owns 2,000 shares. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 22,866 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 151,148 are held by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt. Umb State Bank N A Mo accumulated 1,550 shares. Bluestein R H And Com invested 0.02% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Goldman Sachs Gp Inc has invested 0.03% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd has 2,674 shares.