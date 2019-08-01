Bank Of The West Has Lowered Its Mastercard (MA) Holding by $387,985; Market Value Rose; As Holly Energy Partners LP (HEP) Stock Price Rose, Energy Income Partners Boosted Its Stake

Energy Income Partners Llc increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners LP (HEP) by 0.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc bought 20,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.45% . The hedge fund held 5.22 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.91M, up from 5.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Holly Energy Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $28.44. About 84,356 shares traded. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) has declined 5.97% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.97% the S&P500. Some Historical HEP News: 01/05/2018 – Holly Energy Partners 1Q Rev $128.9M; 09/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation Announces Regular Cash Dividend; 12/04/2018 – ALTRON SEES FY HEPS 132C–146C VS 72.2C Y/Y; 18/03/2018 – Collider.com: Collider Kids: Exclusive Spring Content from `Peppa Pig’ and `Ben & Holly’s Little Kingdom’; 19/03/2018 – BHARAT HEAVY ELECTRICALS LTD BHEL.NS – COMMISSIONS FIRST UNIT OF KISHANGANGA HEP IN JAMMU & KASHMIR; 13/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Holly Futures Co. Ltd; 07/05/2018 – AMP LTD – VANESSA WALLACE AND HOLLY KRAMER WILL STEP DOWN AHEAD OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING; 30/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 11/05/2018 – HUGE GROUP SEES FY EPS, HEPS 43.40C-48.66C; 23/03/2018 – Holly Energy Partners, L.P. Files 2017 Form 10-K

Bank Of The West decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 8.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West sold 1,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 18,363 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32 million, down from 20,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $274.16. About 4.75 million shares traded or 35.95% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Matarin Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.47% or 27,429 shares in its portfolio. Hills Bancorp And Tru holds 3,914 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Company owns 374,323 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Pointstate Capital LP has invested 1.95% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Twin Capital holds 1.06% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 90,960 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag reported 0.47% stake. Junto Management Limited Partnership holds 1.94% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 143,165 shares. Fiduciary holds 0.12% or 19,393 shares in its portfolio. Lakeview Capital Ptnrs holds 0.28% or 1,959 shares. Moneta Gp Invest Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 4,239 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Signature And Inv Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 107,260 shares stake. Boston Research And holds 2.7% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 27,537 shares. Kbc Gp Nv owns 173,186 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Aqr Cap Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.52% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 2.10 million shares. Monetta Fincl Svcs Incorporated stated it has 39,000 shares or 6.62% of all its holdings.

Bank Of The West, which manages about $855.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 4,640 shares to 30,063 shares, valued at $5.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 8,731 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,822 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson And Co (NYSE:BDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold HEP shares while 25 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 31.02 million shares or 2.98% less from 31.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Trust Na reported 47,337 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP). 47,323 are owned by Utd Capital Finance Advisers Limited Liability Corp. Alps Advisors reported 0.83% stake. Parkside Natl Bank & invested in 0% or 130 shares. Moors & Cabot has 0.02% invested in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) for 9,200 shares. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Cap has invested 0.02% in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP). Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 0.01% or 700 shares. Moreover, Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc has 0.04% invested in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP). Bollard Limited Co owns 0.28% invested in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) for 276,623 shares. Richard C Young And Ltd invested in 68,169 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Us Bancorporation De accumulated 5,096 shares. Grp One Trading Limited Partnership invested 0% in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP). Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0.01% in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has 75,943 shares for 0% of their portfolio.