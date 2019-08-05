Bank Of The West Has Lifted Anadarko Pete (APC) Stake by $377,145; Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Stock Value Declined While Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Decreased Its Holding by $748,790

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) by 17.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc sold 19,705 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The institutional investor held 95,441 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68 million, down from 115,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $37.27. About 200,029 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES LP – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO ANY FINANCING CONDITION; 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES – TROPICANA ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL TROPICANA’S REAL ESTATE TO GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE 1Q EPS 45C, EST. 47C; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Sees 2Q EPS 49c; 22/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES SAYS ON MAY 21, OPERATING PARTNERSHIP ENTERED AMENDMENT TO EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS PURCHASE OF REAL ESTATE ASSETS OF; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q EPS 45c; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES-WITH CLOSING OF DEAL, ELDORADO TO BUY OPERATING ASSETS OF THESE PROPERTIES, LEASE REAL ESTATE VIA NEW MASTER LEASE; 25/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Chief Financial Officer Retirement; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – INTENDS TO ENGAGE A FIRM TO CONDUCT A SEARCH FOR A NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Bank Of The West increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 14.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West bought 8,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 64,635 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, up from 56,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $73.43. About 2.73M shares traded. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Names Mitchell W. Ingram EVP, Intl, Deepwater & Exploration; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum: Ernest a. Leyendecker EVP, Exploration to Retire; 15/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25/SHR; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum 1Q Operating Cash Flow $1.43B; 12/04/2018 – TGS-NOPEC Geophysical: TGS announces expansion of its 2018 onshore seismic activity with third project in the Anadarko Basin; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 40C; 11/04/2018 – Heavy options activity in Anadarko Petroleum and Marvell Technology, according to traders Jon and Pete Najarian; 26/04/2018 – LLOG Exploration Named Operator of Shenandoah Discovery in Gulf of Mexico; 15/03/2018 – Anadarko Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Anadarko Declares Dividend

Bank Of The West, which manages about $855.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 29,041 shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $52.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,418 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,880 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owns 310,512 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Intrust Fincl Bank Na accumulated 11,316 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Meyer Handelman accumulated 93,940 shares. Perkins Coie Tru invested in 70 shares. Glenmede Na invested in 0.04% or 204,978 shares. Verition Fund Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.03% or 19,004 shares. Webster Commercial Bank N A holds 0.01% or 762 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.07% stake. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Johnson Financial Gp owns 225 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 252,500 are held by General Amer Investors. Adams Natural Resources Fund holds 1.45% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 188,200 shares. Raymond James Financial Ser Advisors Inc holds 0.01% or 50,257 shares in its portfolio. Bp Public Limited Com stated it has 53,000 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Axa stated it has 103,864 shares.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $182,490 activity.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14B and $7.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 523,993 shares to 4.16M shares, valued at $71.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 8,170 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,711 shares, and has risen its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT).

Analysts await Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 5.06% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.79 per share. GLPI’s profit will be $178.16 million for 11.23 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.35% negative EPS growth.