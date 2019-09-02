Bank Of The West Has Increased Its Position in Bank Amer (BAC) as Share Value Rose; Amazon Com (AMZN) Valuation Declined While Shelton Capital Management Raised Position

Bank Of The West increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 19.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West bought 51,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 324,739 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.96M, up from 272,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.51. About 41.33M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 23/03/2018 – SCHNEIDERMAN SAYS BANK HAD UNDISCLOSED AGREEMENTS WITH ELECTRONIC LIQUIDITY PROVIDERS SUCH AS CITADEL SECURITIES, KNIGHT CAPITAL, D.E. SHAW, TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, AND MADOFF SECURITIES; 21/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $64 FROM $60; 21/04/2018 – That stake could be worth more than $109 billion in 2030, according to Bank of America last year; 09/05/2018 – Capital Senior Living at Bank of America Conference May 16; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Consumer Banking Rev $9B, Up 9%; 13/04/2018 – $XLF Financials turned lower after being higher this morning on earnings. $JPM $C $BAC etc; 07/05/2018 – Boston Scientific To Participate In Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 04/05/2018 – REG-Stryker to participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 10/05/2018 – resTORbio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 11/04/2018 – Bank of America Transforms Homebuying With New Digital Mortgage Experience

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 78.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management bought 26,971 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 61,516 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.55 million, up from 34,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $867.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/03/2018 – Denny’s Grows Digital Ordering Network Through Skill for Amazon Alexa; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies Adds Amazon, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 09/05/2018 – SEARS AUTO CENTER TEAMS UP WITH AMAZON.COM; 27/03/2018 – Reich Brothers Announces Purchase of State-of-the-Art Panasonic Manufacturing Facility in Salem, OR; 21/05/2018 – Amazon taps former NBC exec to help run TV programming; 10/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Amazon paid $90 million for camera maker’s chip technology – sources SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -; 09/04/2018 – Whole Foods Market Announces Community Giving Day; 05/04/2018 – Trump says taking a serious look at policy options on Amazon; 07/05/2018 – ING Adds NXP Semi, Exits Shire, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Though Trump’s executive order does not reference Amazon by name, one analyst told CNBC it was a “shot across the bow” at Jeff Bezos’ company

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Joel Isaacson & Co Limited Co, New York-based fund reported 109,322 shares. Parsons Management Ri accumulated 56,304 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Whitnell And Co has 7,426 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance holds 332,006 shares. Lodestar Counsel Lc Il owns 0.04% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 14,952 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp has 135,800 shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd Co owns 221,534 shares or 1.28% of their US portfolio. B And T Cap Dba Alpha Cap reported 105,502 shares or 1.14% of all its holdings. Advisor Prtn Limited reported 256,967 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Corporation accumulated 950,600 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Sterling Inv Management has invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Com stated it has 718,595 shares or 1.24% of all its holdings. Cambridge Tru reported 542,900 shares. Hap Trading Ltd Llc invested in 108,881 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Verus Financial Prtn stated it has 10,044 shares.

Bank Of The West, which manages about $855.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (CMF) by 10,136 shares to 27,575 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,418 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,880 shares, and cut its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,980 were reported by Centre Asset Management Ltd Llc. 2,374 are owned by Prelude Cap Mngmt Lc. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation Tn has invested 0.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Conning holds 0.52% or 9,384 shares in its portfolio. Argi Services Ltd Liability invested 0.07% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Icon Advisers Co holds 2,594 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Destination Wealth Mngmt reported 1,470 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Hoertkorn Richard Charles, a California-based fund reported 17 shares. Hartford Investment Mngmt invested 2.48% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Argent Tru has invested 1% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 15,408 are owned by Stevens Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership. Riverpark Advsr Limited owns 2.83% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,656 shares. Legacy Private Trust stated it has 0.76% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Natl Bank accumulated 9,003 shares or 1.16% of the stock. Waratah Advisors Ltd holds 4.21% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 22,395 shares.