Bank Of The West Has Increased Its Equinix (EQIX) Position by $380,520; Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Increased Intelsat S A (I) Holding

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 91.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp bought 457,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 957,554 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $20.68. About 1.66M shares traded or 8.24% up from the average. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Rev $543.8M; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT SEES FY REV. $2.06B TO $2.11B, EST. $2.11B; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS TO RAISE $400M-$500M; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notice of Redemption of $46 Million of Such Notes; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 Rev $2.06B-$2.11B; 04/05/2018 – Uganda Joins Forces with Intelsat, ITSO and MTN to Accelerate 3G Network Infrastructure Deployment in Rural Areas; 15/05/2018 – Empyrean Capital Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Intelsat; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General (IGC) Again Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q EBITDA $418.6M; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT 1Q REV. $543.8M, EST. $521.8M

Bank Of The West increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 30.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West bought 840 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 3,608 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, up from 2,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $556.28. About 201,553 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jennison Associates Ltd stated it has 211,233 shares. Delaware-based Reliance Trust Of Delaware has invested 0.11% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Nordea Invest Management reported 5,550 shares. Tuttle Tactical Management holds 0.65% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) or 7,157 shares. Moreover, Ems Capital Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 530 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring holds 0.47% or 104,032 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 181,568 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Moreover, Bancorp Of Montreal Can has 0.02% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 58,059 shares. The Illinois-based Jump Trading Limited Liability Company has invested 0.12% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc owns 23,428 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md owns 364,442 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Balyasny Asset Management Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Private Wealth Prns Ltd Liability reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). California-based Franklin Res Inc has invested 0.11% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Eulav Asset Management accumulated 7,700 shares or 0.14% of the stock.

Bank Of The West, which manages about $855.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wyndham Hotels And Resorts Inc by 11,569 shares to 5,632 shares, valued at $281,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7,109 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,737 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (RWX).

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 REITs to Buy Amid U.S.-China Trade War Worries & Market Volatility – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Great REIT Stocks Offering Excellent Dividends – Nasdaq” published on February 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Are REITs the Hottest Stocks of 2019? – Nasdaq” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “7 REITs to Buy Now and Hold Forever – Nasdaq” published on September 24, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Hospitality Properties Trust Is a Top 10 REIT Stock With 8.79% Yield (HPT) – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

More notable recent Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With EPS Growth And More, First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Scotts Miracle-Gro’s (NYSE:SMG) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why We Think Boston Beer Company (NYSE:SAM) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.