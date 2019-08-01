Bank Of The West Has Decreased Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Holding by $2.02 Million as Stock Value Declined; Recro Pharma (REPH) Shareholder Newtyn Management Trimmed Its Holding as Stock Price Rose

Newtyn Management Llc decreased its stake in Recro Pharma Inc (REPH) by 30.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newtyn Management Llc sold 494,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.96% . The hedge fund held 1.11 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.48 million, down from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newtyn Management Llc who had been investing in Recro Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.37 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.58. About 121,732 shares traded. Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) has risen 88.61% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 88.61% the S&P500. Some Historical REPH News: 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma: FDA Is Unable to Approve the New Drug Application for IV Meloxicam in Its Current Form; 24/05/2018 – Health Care Down as Pfizer, Recro Weighs — Health Care Roundup; 21/04/2018 – DJ Recro Pharma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REPH); 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – REAFFIRMS ITS 2018 CDMO GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma: CRL Raised CMC Related Questions on Extractable and Leachable Data Provided in the NDA; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA OFFICE OF DRUG EVALUATION Il REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION (NDA) FOR IV MELOXICAM; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – CRL RAISED CMC RELATED QUESTIONS ON EXTRACTABLE AND LEACHABLE DATA PROVIDED IN NDA; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma to Request a Meeting With the FDA as Soon as Possible

Bank Of The West decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) by 59.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West sold 11,064 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 7,650 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 million, down from 18,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.22% or $12.03 during the last trading session, reaching $178.65. About 2.31M shares traded or 104.40% up from the average. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 15/05/2018 – VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP LTD QTRLY NET LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS PER SHARE $0.01; 13/04/2018 – CRISPR Therapeutics to Present Data on Allogeneic CRISPR-based CAR-T Cell Therapies at AACR 2018; 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Booking, Exits Vertex; 20/04/2018 – L3 Vertex bidders submit refresh bids, sources say [22:27 BST20 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 06/04/2018 – STAT Plus: New York panel to review Vertex pricing in first test of new law; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX REITERATES 2018 CF PRODUCT REV. GUIDANCE OF $2.65-$2.80B; 20/04/2018 – L3 Vertex bidders submit refresh bids; 03/05/2018 – CRISPR Therapeutics to Participate in May Investor Conferences; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj EPS 76c; 04/05/2018 – Vertex cystic fibrosis drugs are not cost effective, but company calls analysis a ‘sham’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold REPH shares while 20 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 11.11 million shares or 0.42% more from 11.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Newtyn Mgmt Lc invested in 1.23% or 1.11M shares. Orbimed Advisors Ltd Liability owns 43,499 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Essex Mngmt Com Ltd Llc has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Vanguard Group reported 836,539 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Blackrock reported 1.12M shares or 0% of all its holdings. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corp has 57,328 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins The stated it has 605,301 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Monarch Prtnrs Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.06% or 65,917 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) for 87,989 shares. Prelude Mgmt Ltd Company has 0.02% invested in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) for 51,261 shares. State Street has invested 0% in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Pnc Fincl Serv Gru invested in 124 shares or 0% of the stock. 5,086 were accumulated by Meeder Asset Management.

Newtyn Management Llc, which manages about $728.74 million and $528.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tilray Inc (Put) by 61,600 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $13.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adient Plc (Put) by 867,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.87M shares, and has risen its stake in Garrett Motion Inc.

Analysts await Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.35 earnings per share, up 43.55% or $0.27 from last year’s $-0.62 per share. After $-0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Recro Pharma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 250.00% negative EPS growth.

Bank Of The West, which manages about $855.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 4,640 shares to 30,063 shares, valued at $5.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 5,429 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,705 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.64, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold VRTX shares while 159 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 236.79 million shares or 1.21% less from 239.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 737,564 shares stake. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc holds 0.03% or 1,155 shares in its portfolio. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 0.12% or 2.28 million shares in its portfolio. Bancorp Of The West holds 0.16% or 7,650 shares. Savings Bank Of America De reported 0.03% stake. Calamos Ltd Company owns 36,843 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. New York-based Goldman Sachs Group Inc has invested 0.13% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Benjamin F Edwards reported 208 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Legal & General Gru Plc invested in 0.15% or 1.45 million shares. 3,950 are owned by North Star Asset Management. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities accumulated 530 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Pitcairn accumulated 1,740 shares. 755 are owned by Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Lc owns 39,196 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Atika Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.97% or 26,000 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 insider sales for $46.91 million activity. Parini Michael sold $440,813 worth of stock or 2,330 shares. The insider Sachdev Amit sold 12,722 shares worth $2.38 million. Arbuckle Stuart A also sold $3.41M worth of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) on Monday, February 4. Another trade for 4,247 shares valued at $794,273 was sold by Silva Paul M. ALTSHULER DAVID also sold $780,598 worth of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) on Monday, February 4.