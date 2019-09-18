Bank Of The West Has Decreased Its Biogen (BIIB) Position by $2.18 Million; Share Value Rose; Green Street Investors Position in Highwoods Pptys (HIW) Has Cut by $639,600 as Share Price Rose

Bank Of The West decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 72.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West sold 9,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 3,502 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $819,000, down from 12,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $238.7. About 1.01 million shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 23/04/2018 – Biogen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – BIOGEN: NEW SPINRAZA DATA UNVEILED AT AAN ANNUAL MEETING SHOW; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN WILL PAY $75M UPFRONT; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN, NEURIMMUNE OPTION EXERCISE FOR ALZHEIMER’S TREATMENT; 17/05/2018 – BIOGEN TO EXERCISE CALL OPTIONS ON SAMSUNG BIOEPIS BY JUNE 29; 07/03/2018 – Biogen, AbbVie’s Zinbryta, Yanked From Market, Connected To Three U.S. Cases Of Brain Inflammation — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – Rydex Biotechnology Cuts Biogen; 19/04/2018 – Biogen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Apr 25; 14/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Adds Atara Bio, Exits Ablynx, Cuts Biogen; 12/03/2018 – Biogen: Deal Represents Company’s First Program in Neuropsychiatry

Green Street Investors Llc decreased its stake in Highwoods Pptys Inc (HIW) by 17.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc sold 15,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% . The institutional investor held 71,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.95 million, down from 87,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Highwoods Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $45.02. About 708,824 shares traded. Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) has declined 6.15% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HIW News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Highwoods Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIW); 19/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties Declares Dividend of 46.25c; 24/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties 1Q Rev $180.4M; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC – UPDATES 2018 FFO OUTLOOK TO $3.37 TO $3.47 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC QTRLY NET INCOME PER SHR $0.31; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC – ISSUED $350 MILLION 10-YEAR NOTES WITH AN EFFECTIVE INTEREST RATE OF 4.06%; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC HIW.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $3.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Highwoods Declares Quarterly Dividends; 09/04/2018 Neuberger Berman Real Estate Exits Highwoods; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC QTRLY FFO PER SHR $0.85

Analysts await Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.86 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.86 per share. HIW’s profit will be $89.21M for 13.09 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Highwoods Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.24, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 21 investors sold HIW shares while 79 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 94.74 million shares or 0.14% more from 94.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Franklin reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Pnc Services Grp Inc holds 0% or 7,961 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Limited Co has invested 0% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Asset Mngmt One holds 0.04% or 199,567 shares in its portfolio. Sterling Management Llc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 530,564 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) for 82,816 shares. Principal Fin Gp, Iowa-based fund reported 475,388 shares. 135,683 are owned by Strs Ohio. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Company holds 9,505 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability accumulated 416,007 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 371,638 were reported by Citadel Advisors Lc. Comm Bancshares stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Eii Management holds 0.69% or 31,450 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory stated it has 0% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). First Citizens Retail Bank invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW).

More notable recent Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: "Highwoods to redevelop Westshore Square – Tampa Bay Business Journal – Tampa Bay Business Journal" on September 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "Highwoods to Develop Virginia Springs II in Nashville – GlobeNewswire" published on August 19, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: "Asurion to relocate nearly 100 tech jobs from San Mateo to Nashville – Nashville Business Journal" on August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei Invs Communications accumulated 106,304 shares. Keybank Association Oh stated it has 0.02% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Jane Street Group holds 66,879 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Polar Cap Llp owns 50,000 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Gargoyle Advisor Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.56% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Aperio Group Limited Liability Company invested in 0.13% or 133,247 shares. Moreover, Acg Wealth has 0.63% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Colony Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.02% or 2,303 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments Ltd has 0.06% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 36,022 shares. Citigroup, a New York-based fund reported 285,073 shares. Enterprise Financial Services accumulated 496 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Csat Investment Advisory Lp owns 0.03% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 356 shares. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 151 shares. Zeke Capital Advsr Lc reported 4,507 shares.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $8.24 EPS, up 11.35% or $0.84 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.52 billion for 7.24 P/E if the $8.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual EPS reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.95% negative EPS growth.

Bank Of The West, which manages about $851.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 4,324 shares to 16,471 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 3,319 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,024 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: "Biogen, Acceleron terminate drugs after poor trials – Boston Business Journal" on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Insiders Increased Their Holdings – Yahoo Finance" published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Is Biogen Inc.'s (NASDAQ:BIIB) ROE Of 34% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance" on July 05, 2019.