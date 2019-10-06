Bank Of The West Has Cut Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding; CANNABICS PHARMACEUTICALS (CNBX) SI Increased By 22.43%

Bank Of The West decreased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 10.34% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bank Of The West sold 7,781 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The Bank Of The West holds 67,489 shares with $3.86 million value, down from 75,270 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $247.31 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $59.9. About 9.59 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – EXPECT TO SEE CO CONTINUE ADDING TO DIGITAL RIGHTS PORTFOLIO TO DISTRIBUTE ACROSS VARIOUS YAHOO! PLATFORMS, OATH PLATFORMS GOING FORWARD; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiativ; 27/03/2018 – Verizon unveils public safety private core; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAVE DIFFERENCE OF OPINION W/PHONE EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS; 15/03/2018 – Verizon and Colt demonstrate industry-first, two-way inter carrier SDN network orchestration; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – DELIVERED REPURCHASE NOTICE FOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEB 21, 2025; $2.5 BLN OF NOTES EXPECTED TO BE REPURCHASED ON OR BEFORE JUNE 11; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON TO BUYBACK DEBT SECURITIES; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:

CANNABICS PHARMACEUTICALS INC (OTCMKTS:CNBX) had an increase of 22.43% in short interest. CNBX’s SI was 490,100 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 22.43% from 400,300 shares previously. With 121,700 avg volume, 4 days are for CANNABICS PHARMACEUTICALS INC (OTCMKTS:CNBX)’s short sellers to cover CNBX’s short positions. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.0039 during the last trading session, reaching $0.2079. About 24,969 shares traded. Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) has 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research, development, licensing, and marketing of cannabinoid treatments and therapies. The company has market cap of $30.13 million. The firm focuses on developing therapies and biotechnological tools for the relief from various ailments that respond to active ingredients sourced from the cannabis plant. It has a 14.85 P/E ratio. The Company’s flagship product is Cannabics SR, a long acting medical cannabis capsule that shows therapeutic effects as a palliative care therapy for cancer patients.

More notable recent Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (CNBX) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on June 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CannaTech Conference Series: Eyal Barad, CEO Cannabics Pharmaceuticals – Seeking Alpha” published on April 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CannaTech Conference Series: Dr. Haleli Sharir, Principal Scientist At Cannabics Pharmaceuticals – Seeking Alpha” on April 15, 2019. More interesting news about Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Marijuana Penny Stocks That I May Buy – Investorplace.com” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cannabics converts $1M note into Seedo shares – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 08, 2019.

Bank Of The West increased Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) stake by 5,819 shares to 64,057 valued at $8.53M in 2019Q2. It also upped Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) stake by 5,819 shares and now owns 54,256 shares. General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) was raised too.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on October 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” published on October 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Have The Makings Of Another Dividend Aristocrat? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Perfect Stocks to Buy on the Dips – Investorplace.com” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citi adds Verizon to catalyst watch list – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Sfmg Ltd Com has 0.14% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Polaris Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 779,204 shares. Hengehold Capital Mngmt Limited stated it has 49,812 shares. Maple Cap Management holds 1.8% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 140,165 shares. Moreover, Patten Grp Incorporated Inc has 0.38% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 16,399 shares. Cookson Peirce & Company reported 10,590 shares. Alethea Capital Management Limited Liability reported 0.24% stake. Korea-based Pension Service has invested 0.84% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Cls Invests Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Wendell David Associate has 0.55% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 64,306 shares. Eqis Cap Mgmt holds 0.17% or 35,258 shares in its portfolio. Northpointe Lc stated it has 2.55% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Fcg Advsrs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.27% or 15,065 shares. Moreover, Congress Asset Ma has 0.01% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Swedbank owns 2.67M shares for 0.69% of their portfolio.