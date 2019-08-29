Bank Of The West Has Cut Mastercard (MA) Stake by $387,985; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Spinnaker Trust Has Decreased Stake

Bank Of The West decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 8.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West sold 1,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 18,363 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32 million, down from 20,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $282.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $278.24. About 2.02M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD: CROSS-BORDER GROWTH MODERATING AMID CRYPTO DROP-OFF; 06/03/2018 – XOX SAYS HASN’T ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO WORK WITH MASTERCARD; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Profit Gets a Boost From Customers Traveling Abroad; 03/05/2018 – Mastercard blames cryptocurrencies for slight drop in first-quarter growth; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Cash and Cash Equivalents $6.89 Billion; 05/03/2018 – Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as 2018 National Public Service Award Recipients; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.50, EST. $1.24; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Board of Directors; 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards

Spinnaker Trust decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust sold 4,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 107,685 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.70 million, down from 112,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $135.56. About 17.41 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/05/2018 – Microsoft hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for Microsoft Software & Systems Academy servicing the Jacksonville military community; 07/04/2018 – The ship had been discovered by a search team led by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 16/05/2018 – The enterprise still uses email, but is moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 22/03/2018 – Sonoma Partners Joins EY to Enhance Digital Transformation Capabilities; 16/03/2018 – MSFT CITES ON-GOING AZURE EMAIL SERVICES OUTAGE SINCE MARCH 15; 04/05/2018 – Insight Public Sector wins $653 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 02/04/2018 – MSFT IDENTIFIED VISUAL STUDIO ISSUE ROOT CAUSE, USING HOTFIX; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft women filed 238 discrimination and harassment complaints -court documents; 19/03/2018 – TeleSign SMS Messaging Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Marketing

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3.14 million are owned by Glenmede Na. 496,423 are held by Oakmont Corp. Benedict holds 4.36% or 85,240 shares in its portfolio. Da Davidson & owns 862,185 shares for 1.72% of their portfolio. 44.18M were accumulated by Legal And General Gru Public Limited. Farmers Bancorp invested 2.88% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Coastline Tru Co accumulated 1.35% or 76,371 shares. Anderson Hoagland And Company holds 60,518 shares or 4.26% of its portfolio. Moreover, Meridian Counsel has 1.88% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 27,236 shares. Nbt Bank & Trust N A Ny has 145,348 shares. Moreover, Burt Wealth Advsr has 0.69% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). C Gp Hldgs A S accumulated 4.07 million shares. Lafayette Invests Incorporated holds 44,123 shares. Rothschild Cap Ptnrs Limited Co reported 24,892 shares stake. Benin Management reported 66,735 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $994.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 2,600 shares to 26,415 shares, valued at $3.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson And Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1,615 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,833 shares, and has risen its stake in Wal Mart Stores Inc (NYSE:WMT).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Microsoft Stock Is a No-Brainer Buy – Investorplace.com” on August 20, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Newswire – The AI Eye: Microsoft (Nasdaq: $MSFT) and Jio Join to Digitize India and NICE Ltd (Nasdaq: $NICE) Introduces Reg BI Surveillance Solution – InvestorIdeas.com” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Large-Cap Tech Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: KR, REGI, MSFT – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft Surface event coming Oct. 2 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31. 1,735 shares were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K, worth $468,603 on Monday, August 12.

Bank Of The West, which manages about $855.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,166 shares to 11,013 shares, valued at $19.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Sp 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,816 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,950 shares, and has risen its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP).

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “Summer Heats Up at Mastercard – Motley Fool” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mastercard Incorporated 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp has invested 0.59% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Partnervest Advisory Service Ltd Liability has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 11,032 were reported by Comml Bank Hapoalim Bm. 279,050 were reported by Lpl Finance Ltd. Clarkston Prtnrs Lc accumulated 61,256 shares. Tiger Global Mngmt Limited Com owns 0.71% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 549,932 shares. Cap Inv Svcs Of America has invested 0.05% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Temasek (Private) invested in 2.35% or 1.44 million shares. Schnieders Cap Ltd Liability Co owns 1,295 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc invested in 2.93% or 43,790 shares. Cim Investment Mangement holds 0.64% or 7,082 shares in its portfolio. M&R Capital Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). University Of Notre Dame Du Lac holds 37,443 shares. Weatherly Asset Mngmt Lp reported 1,506 shares. Rockland invested in 60,388 shares or 1.51% of the stock.