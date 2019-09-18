Bank Of The West Has Cut By $443,517 Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake; Sienna Biopharmaceuticals (SNNA) SI Increased By 47.55%

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNNA) had an increase of 47.55% in short interest. SNNA’s SI was 1.10 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 47.55% from 742,800 shares previously. With 189,100 avg volume, 6 days are for Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNNA)’s short sellers to cover SNNA’s short positions. The SI to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc’s float is 5.47%. The stock decreased 73.56% or $0.4953 during the last trading session, reaching $0.178. About 18.92 million shares traded or 3481.43% up from the average. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) has declined 94.73% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 94.73% the S&P500. Some Historical SNNA News: 15/05/2018 – Wildcat Capital Management Buys Into Sienna Biopharmaceuticals; 10/05/2018 – Sienna Senior Living Adjusted FFO C$0.345/Share; 21/03/2018 – Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Names John W. Smither as Financial Chief; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNNA); 23/04/2018 – SIENNA SENIOR LIVING ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION OF EXTENDIBLE CONVERTIBLE UNSECURED SUBORDINATED DEBENTURES; 12/03/2018 – Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Trial to Enroll Approximately 30 Patients With Atopic Dermatitis; 28/03/2018 – Sienna Senior Living Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Ten High-Quality Retirement Residences In Ontario; 03/04/2018 – TOYOTA: RECALL OF 2017 SIENNA, TACOMA & LEXUS RX350 VEHICLES; 07/05/2018 – SEBACIA – ANNOUNCES FAVORABLE RULING BY U.S. FEDERAL COURT REGARDING PATENT INTERFERENCE PROCEEDINGS WITH SIENNA BIOPHARMACEUTICALS INC; 07/05/2018 – Sebacia Announces Favorable Ruling by U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit Regarding Patent lnterference Proceedings with Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc

Bank Of The West decreased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 10.34% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bank Of The West sold 7,781 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The Bank Of The West holds 67,489 shares with $3.86M value, down from 75,270 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $247.61 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $59.87. About 8.15M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – SmugMug Acquires Verizon-owned Flickr — MarketWatch; 05/05/2018 – Model Citizen App: Verizon Wins Bidding War for Straight Path CommunicationsVerizon Communications to pay more than $3.1 billi; 27/03/2018 – Verizon unveils public safety private core; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS- OATH AND VERIZON HAVE TAKEN AN OWNERSHIP STAKE IN MOVIEPASS THROUGH EQUITY IN HMNY IN CONNECTION WITH TRANSACTION; 22/03/2018 – Mark Connon Joins ViralGains Board of Directors; 06/03/2018 – 3/6/18: Verizon declares quarterly dividend; 14/05/2018 – WHIO-TV: Breaking: Verizon store in Kettering target of B&E. More to come; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: AT&T CEO calls hiring Michael Cohen a “big mistake”; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Verizon announces expiration and final results of its tender offers for 13 series of notes

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes topical products for medical dermatology and aesthetics markets in North America. The company has market cap of $5.50 million. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include SNA-120, a TrkA inhibitor, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of pruritus, itch, and neurogenic inflammation associated with psoriasis; and SNA-125, a dual JAK3/TrkA inhibitor that is in pre-clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops SNA-001, a photoparticle therapy, which is in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris and the reduction of unwanted light-pigmented hair.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13B for 12.07 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Godshalk Welsh Cap owns 19,072 shares or 1.01% of their US portfolio. Stanley invested in 37,455 shares. 36,265 are owned by Tcw. Dearborn Ptnrs Limited owns 513,251 shares for 1.79% of their portfolio. 10,141 were reported by Gm Advisory Inc. Moody Bankshares Trust Division owns 274,837 shares. Sterling Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 2.17M shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.34% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Jones Lllp owns 210,239 shares. Hanson Mcclain accumulated 0.08% or 34,280 shares. Omers Administration reported 202,900 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. New England Inv & Retirement Grp Inc Inc holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 9,584 shares. 38,100 were reported by King Wealth. Howard Cap Mngmt has 4,974 shares. Tributary Cap Limited Liability Corp stated it has 17,210 shares.

Bank Of The West increased Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) stake by 3,665 shares to 90,288 valued at $11.24M in 2019Q2. It also upped Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) stake by 7,038 shares and now owns 92,740 shares. Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) was raised too.

