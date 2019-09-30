Bank Of The West Has Cut By $2.18 Million Its Biogen (BIIB) Position; Strategy Asset Managers Has Lifted By $830,722 Its American Intl Group (AIG) Stake

Strategy Asset Managers Llc increased American Intl Group Inc (AIG) stake by 8.7% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Strategy Asset Managers Llc acquired 15,674 shares as American Intl Group Inc (AIG)’s stock rose 19.46%. The Strategy Asset Managers Llc holds 195,844 shares with $10.44M value, up from 180,170 last quarter. American Intl Group Inc now has $48.45 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $55.7. About 3.18 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q EPS $1.01; 26/03/2018 – AIG Names Ed Dandridge as Head of Marketing and Commun, General Insurance; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Net $938M; 03/05/2018 – AIG EXEC SAYS COMPANY IS REBALANCING CASUALTY BOOK AND GETTING OUT OF LEAD EXCESS CASUALTY – CONF CALL; 26/03/2018 – U.S. top court rejects AIG ex-CEO Greenberg’s bailout challenge; 29/05/2018 – AIG SEES CONTINUED GROWTH IN PENSION RISK TRANSFER MARKET; 28/03/2018 – AIG received a federal bailout during the financial crisis that eventually totaled $182.3 billion but was repaid; 20/04/2018 – AIG to Redeem 8.000% and 8.625% Junior Subordinated Debentures Due 2038; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance Adjusted Pretax Income of $510 Million Reflects $376 Million of Catastrophe Losses

Bank Of The West decreased Biogen Inc (BIIB) stake by 72.72% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bank Of The West sold 9,335 shares as Biogen Inc (BIIB)’s stock rose 3.63%. The Bank Of The West holds 3,502 shares with $819,000 value, down from 12,837 last quarter. Biogen Inc now has $42.94 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.13% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $232.82. About 985,909 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 30/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Biogen escapes a compulsory license; could Ambien cause racist tweeting?; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN & SAMSUNG BIOEPIS AGREE TO SETTLEMENT WITH ABBVIE; 01/05/2018 – BIIB TO MAKE 1-TIME $50M PAYMENT TO NEURIMMUNE FOR 5% REDUCTION; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Reports Quarterly Revenues of $3.1 Billion; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q TECFIDERA REV. $986.9M, EST. $1.01B; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDATION FOLLOWING 12 REPORTS OF SERIOUS INFLAMMATORY BRAIN DISORDERS WORLDWIDE, INCLUDING ENCEPHALITIS AND MENINGOENCEPHALITIS; 07/05/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Copaxone Declines: MS; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN: SPINRAZA TRIAL SHOWED IMPROVED MOTOR FUNCTION; 19/04/2018 – Biogen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Apr 25; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Management Adds Siemens Healthineers, Cuts Biogen

Bank Of The West increased Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) stake by 3,665 shares to 90,288 valued at $11.24M in 2019Q2. It also upped Alphabet Inc stake by 383 shares and now owns 1,225 shares. Becton Dickinson And Co (NYSE:BDX) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Roberts Glore And Il has 0.38% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Da Davidson holds 0.01% or 2,642 shares in its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 107,206 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. The Minnesota-based Jnba Fincl Advisors has invested 0.08% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). American Assets Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.3% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). North Star Inv owns 2,300 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Park Avenue Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 903 shares. 151 are owned by Shamrock Asset Mgmt Lc. Montrusco Bolton invested in 1.32% or 88,120 shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Pillar Pacific Cap Ltd Co invested in 0.79% or 30,170 shares. Hills Natl Bank And Co holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 1,880 shares. Gulf Int Bank (Uk) Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 46,606 shares. Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Company has 0.15% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Calamos Advsr Limited Co has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Among 5 analysts covering Biogen Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:BIIB), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Biogen Inc. – Common Stock has $28500 highest and $19800 lowest target. $241.80’s average target is 3.86% above currents $232.82 stock price. Biogen Inc. – Common Stock had 6 analyst reports since May 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) rating on Thursday, May 9. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $24500 target. Canaccord Genuity maintained Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Hold” rating. Piper Jaffray downgraded Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) rating on Friday, June 28. Piper Jaffray has “Neutral” rating and $25000 target.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $8.24 EPS, up 11.35% or $0.84 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.52 billion for 7.06 P/E if the $8.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual EPS reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.95% negative EPS growth.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity. DENNER ALEXANDER J also bought $27.21M worth of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) on Tuesday, April 30.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $51,710 activity. Vaughan Therese M also bought $51,710 worth of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold AIG shares while 222 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 765.00 million shares or 1.79% more from 751.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jfs Wealth Limited Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Diamond Hill Cap Inc reported 8.31M shares. Macquarie Limited invested in 1.39% or 15.09 million shares. Adage Prns Group Lc reported 948,121 shares. Cornerstone holds 2,412 shares. Colorado-based Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.05% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Financial Bank Of Hawaii reported 11,816 shares stake. Allstate accumulated 72,059 shares. Buckhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 72,922 shares or 1.17% of all its holdings. Provise Group Ltd Company owns 7,065 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Sound Shore Management Inc Ct has 4.44% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 4.30M shares. Lee Danner Bass Inc invested in 18,177 shares. Riverhead Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Archford Strategies Ltd Company accumulated 0% or 125 shares. Narwhal owns 44,096 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc decreased Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) stake by 8,404 shares to 3,172 valued at $891,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Flir Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) stake by 36,009 shares and now owns 13,395 shares. Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) was reduced too.