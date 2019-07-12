Bank Of The West Has Boosted By $1.40 Million Its Bank Amer (BAC) Holding; Highland Capital Management LP Has Increased Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) Holding By $504,000

Bank Of The West increased Bank Amer Corp (BAC) stake by 19.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bank Of The West acquired 51,935 shares as Bank Amer Corp (BAC)’s stock declined 1.43%. The Bank Of The West holds 324,739 shares with $8.96M value, up from 272,804 last quarter. Bank Amer Corp now has $276.02 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $29.36. About 36.77 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 10/05/2018 – Amazon, Google, Kount, Bank of America, GrubHub and PayPal Among Presenters at 2018 Mobile Payments Conference in Chicago; 19/05/2018 – Daily Times (PK): US gun lobby takes aim at `gun-hating’ banks Citi, BofA; 10/05/2018 – Alcoa to Participate at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Metals, Mining and Steel Conference; 15/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.72 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.70 PCT AT JANUARY END – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – Korea Times: ‘BofA Merrill Lynch warning’ issued by Kosdaq; 17/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP BAC.N : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO USD 34.00 FROM USD 33.00; RATING HOLD; 29/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA BAC.N MERRILL LYNCH HIRES SUSAN AXELROD, FORMER FINRA REGULATOR, AS CHIEF SUPERVISORY OFFICER; 15/05/2018 – Aclaris Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Lilly Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – NASPERS – BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH, CITIGROUP AND MORGAN STANLEY APPOINTED JOINT GLOBAL-COORDINATORS AND JOINT BOOK-RUNNERS TO MANAGE TRANSACTION

Highland Capital Management Lp increased Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) stake by 14.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Highland Capital Management Lp acquired 8,000 shares as Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV)’s stock rose 16.63%. The Highland Capital Management Lp holds 62,000 shares with $3.94 million value, up from 54,000 last quarter. Live Nation Entertainment In now has $14.70B valuation. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $69.88. About 738,034 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 50.56% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 46.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 25/05/2018 – New York Post: Live Nation investor withdraws suit over executive bonuses; 03/05/2018 – LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.24; 26/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc; 12/03/2018 – JAY-Z And Beyoncé Join Forces For OTR Il Tour; 27/04/2018 – Live Nation’s Concerts Division Expands Regional Team In New York; 03/05/2018 – P!NK Announces 2019 North American Dates For Acclaimed Beautiful Trauma World Tour; 17/04/2018 – Gulf Oil Kicks Off Summer-Long Partnership With Live Nation; 24/04/2018 – Seattle Seahawks Extend Official Partnership With Ticketmaster; 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop Icon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 26/03/2018 – Halsey Announces Hopeless Fountain Kingdom / World Tour The Final lnstallment

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Analyst Upgrades BAC Stock, Targets 32% Upside – Schaeffers Research” on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bank of America is Buying Back Stock. Should You Join In? – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bank Of America Corp.: A New Low Yield Preferred Stock You Might Consider Buying – Seeking Alpha” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bank of America Announces Full Redemption of Depositary Shares Representing Interests in Its 6.625% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series W – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “You Won’t Believe Bank of America’s Massive New Buyback Program – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Bank Of The West decreased Ishares Tr (CIU) stake by 19,202 shares to 16,753 valued at $924,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) stake by 6,396 shares and now owns 13,127 shares. Ishares Tr (MUB) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Bank of America has $40 highest and $29.5000 lowest target. $34.70’s average target is 18.19% above currents $29.36 stock price. Bank of America had 11 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 19. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold”. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Tuesday, July 9 with “Overweight”. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the shares of BAC in report on Tuesday, June 18 to “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17 with “Market Perform”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Levin Strategies LP stated it has 0.19% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Driehaus Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 10,926 shares. Archford Strategies Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 1.60M are held by Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp. First Bankshares Tru Of Newtown reported 44,881 shares. Darsana Capital Prtn LP holds 12.4% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 12.00M shares. Sandy Spring Retail Bank owns 80,666 shares. Pictet North America Advsrs Sa reported 44,000 shares. 18.67M are owned by Aristotle Cap Limited Liability. State Street accumulated 391.61M shares. North Star Invest Mgmt holds 139,833 shares. Fairfield Bush Company holds 1.46% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 29,499 shares. 1.30M are owned by Nomura Hldgs. The Connecticut-based Northcoast Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.77% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Plancorp Ltd Llc invested in 84,777 shares or 0.89% of the stock.

Among 2 analysts covering Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Live Nation Entertainment had 11 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Friday, March 15. Macquarie Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $65 target in Friday, March 1 report. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 37 investors sold LYV shares while 108 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 145.57 million shares or 3.65% more from 140.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Markel Corp reported 488,700 shares stake. Fiera Corporation invested in 1.16M shares or 0.29% of the stock. Scott And Selber Inc reported 1.34% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company has 92,592 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 0% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Creative Planning reported 11,512 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Loomis Sayles & Company LP has 0.06% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 504,698 shares. Voloridge Invest Management Lc invested in 75,685 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Kames Plc reported 23,563 shares. The California-based Park West Asset Ltd Company has invested 0.91% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Amer Century Cos stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). California Public Employees Retirement reported 275,941 shares stake. Elk Creek Partners Llc holds 0.3% or 66,444 shares. Capital Counsel owns 13,180 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Mirae Asset has invested 0% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

More notable recent Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors React To Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.’s (NYSE:LYV) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Citi Downgrades Live Nation, Breaks Down ‘Tricky’ Valuation – Benzinga” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Fighting the Knee-Jerk Reaction: 3 Companies That Are Down But Not Out – The Motley Fool” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Live Nation Unveils Augmented Reality Products Elevating The Fan Experience – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 20, 2019.