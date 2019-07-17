Bank Of The West Decreased Mastercard (MA) Holding by $387,985; Raymond James & Associates Has Upped Position in Gilead Sciences (GILD) by $65.43 Million

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 4265.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates bought 1.01M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.97 million, up from 23,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $67.26. About 1.55 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 27/04/2018 – European CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion for Gilead’s Biktarvy® (Bictegravir, Emtricitabine, Tenofovir Alafenamide); 08/05/2018 – UK biotech firm Autolus joins CAR-T rush with Nasdaq IPO filing; 02/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Gilead’s ‘trough year’ looking harder to dig out from after miserable first quarter; 17/04/2018 – GE rides gene therapy wave with ready-made viral drug factories; 23/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 3%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 2%; 12/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Will this experimental hepatitis C treatment break Gilead’s grip on middle-income countries?; 23/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Triumeq Declines: HIV; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CFO ROBIN WASHINGTON SPEAKS ON CALL; 30/05/2018 – Gilead and Galapagos Announce Results With Filgotinib in the Phase 2 Equator Study in Psoriatic Arthritis and Progression Into; 30/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls For 2nd Wk, Odefsey Declines: HIV

Bank Of The West decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 8.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West sold 1,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,363 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32M, down from 20,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $282.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $276.91. About 861,607 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500.

Raymond James & Associates, which manages about $75.99 billion and $65.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IYT) by 7,301 shares to 6,182 shares, valued at $1.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Evercore Inc (NYSE:EVR) by 12,990 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,408 shares, and cut its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Bank Of The West, which manages about $855.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 11,147 shares to 296,530 shares, valued at $12.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 23,296 shares in the quarter, for a total of 243,477 shares, and has risen its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 earnings per share, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.86B for 38.04 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.