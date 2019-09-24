Bank Of The West Decreased Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Position by $443,517 as Market Value Declined; Proofpoint (PFPT) Holder Rgm Capital Has Boosted Its Stake

Rgm Capital Llc increased its stake in Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) by 1.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc bought 7,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.33% . The hedge fund held 494,868 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.51 million, up from 487,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Proofpoint Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $127.6. About 417,396 shares traded. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has risen 11.35% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Rev $162.5M; 24/04/2018 – Wombat Security’s Beyond the Phish® Report Shows That Protecting Confidential Information Remains No. 1 Problem Area for End Users; 21/04/2018 – DJ Proofpoint Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFPT); 13/04/2018 – Proofpoint Group Lunch Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 17; 02/05/2018 – Proofpoint Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 16/03/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $120; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Rev $168M-$170M; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.90, REV VIEW $694.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Proofpoint; 24/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $120

Bank Of The West decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 10.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West sold 7,781 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 67,489 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.86 million, down from 75,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $60.21. About 9.31 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: BE A COUPLE YEARS TO GET LEVERAGE RATIO TO NORMAL; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC REPORTS 9.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS INC AS OF APRIL 4, 2018 – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Google will try to tackle latest iPhones with Pixel phone upgrades- Bloomberg; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss Renews Agreement to Power Verizon Cloud; 18/04/2018 – CASA SYSTEMS INC – APPOINTED DANIEL S. MEAD FORMER PRESIDENT AND CEO OF VERIZON WIRELESS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 20/04/2018 – $VZ $T $TMUS $S all diving here; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT DUNNE ENDS INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON SAYS HAS ‘BEEN PROACTIVELY AND CONSTRUCTIVELY WORKING’ WITH JUSTICE DEPARTMENT FOR SEVERAL MONTHS REGARDING INQUIRY -SPOKESMAN; 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case

Bank Of The West, which manages about $851.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 2,100 shares to 63,533 shares, valued at $9.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson And Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1,382 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,507 shares, and has risen its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13B for 12.14 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold PFPT shares while 86 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 50.18 million shares or 0.69% less from 50.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24M and $1.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 133,916 shares to 590,410 shares, valued at $75.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 16,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 692,640 shares, and cut its stake in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG).