Bank Of The West Cut Its Starbucks (SBUX) Stake as Stock Value Rose; Nike Cl B (NKE) Stock Price Rose While Buffington Mohr Mcneal Has Cut Stake

Bank Of The West decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 20.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West sold 7,108 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 27,975 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08M, down from 35,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $95.56. About 5.34M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – Starbucks earnings: 53 cents per share, vs. 53 cents expected; 19/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Black men arrested at Philadelphia Starbucks tell AP they did nothing wrong, feared for lives; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Sees FY18 EPS $3.32-EPS $3.36; 23/05/2018 – Pay for anything, anywhere without a QR code, Apple Pay or Starbucks app #disruptor50; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE WILL SELL STARBUCKS PODS OUTSIDE NESPRESSO BOUTIQUES; 07/05/2018 – Nestlé enters agreement for the perpetual global license of Starbucks consumer and foodservice products; 01/05/2018 – Starbucks Coffee (SBUX) on Watch Amid Chatter; 17/04/2018 – STARBUCKS TO CLOSE ALL STORES FOR RACIAL-BIAS EDUCATION MAY 29; 27/04/2018 – The CEO of Starbucks says sales haven’t taken a hit following the Philly arrests; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson says it was “completely inappropriate” for employees to call the police in this case

Buffington Mohr Mcneal decreased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 41.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buffington Mohr Mcneal sold 4,312 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 6,178 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $520,000, down from 10,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buffington Mohr Mcneal who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $138.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $88.48. About 4.47 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/03/2018 – NIKE CLASS B SHARES REVERSE COURSE AFTER WSJ REPORTS, CITING SOURCES, VP JAYME MARTIN EXITS CO; 08/05/2018 – 5 More Nike Executives Are Out Amid Inquiry Into Harassment Allegations; 22/03/2018 – Nike earnings boosted by growth in Latin America, Asia markets; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM, RECORDED ADDITIONAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $2.0 BLN IN QTR; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Leaves in Wake of Workplace Complaints–Update; 04/05/2018 – Nike CEO apologizes to employees for workplace culture after months of turmoil; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Gross Margin Declined 70 Basis Points to 43.8 %; 16/03/2018 – Martin’s departure comes one day after Nike President Trevor Edwards resigned amid complaints about poor workplace conduct; 16/04/2018 – NIKE INC’S VP OF DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION ANTOINE ANDREWS HAS LEFT COMPANY- SPOKESWOMAN; 22/03/2018 – Nike Earnings: I Have Good News & Bad News — Barron’s Blog

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 34.13 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Advsr Limited Co invested in 5,767 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd holds 10,689 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Menta Ltd Company has 0.44% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 13,428 shares. The New York-based Qs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Godsey & Gibb Assocs has 240,761 shares. Sun Life Financial Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Tdam Usa owns 21,259 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Financial Management Professionals stated it has 306 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 103,873 shares. U S Global Invsts Incorporated holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 4,449 shares. Stratos Wealth Limited reported 53,968 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Pacific Glob Mgmt accumulated 21,269 shares. Cohen & Steers owns 1,592 shares. Los Angeles Capital & Equity Research stated it has 1.49 million shares. M&R Cap invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Bank Of The West, which manages about $855.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 2,814 shares to 27,171 shares, valued at $4.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 23,296 shares in the quarter, for a total of 243,477 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 31.15 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Buffington Mohr Mcneal, which manages about $309.71 million and $310.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 1,261 shares to 8,342 shares, valued at $2.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corporation Com (NYSE:DHR) by 2,316 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,380 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instrs Inc Com (NASDAQ:TXN).

