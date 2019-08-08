Bank Of The West Cut Its Nrg Energy (NRG) Position by $599,550; Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Has Cut Stake in Pitney Bowes (PBI) as Stock Declined

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan decreased its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc (PBI) by 87.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold 70,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.58% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69,000, down from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Pitney Bowes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $721.10 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.09% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $3.99. About 5.91M shares traded or 92.80% up from the average. Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) has declined 53.50% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PBI News: 10/04/2018 – Pitney Bowes Expands Relationship with CSG; 01/05/2018 – PITNEY BOWES & EBAY RENEW PARTNERSHIP; 22/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes, RCG Global Services and TAG Announce Healthcare Hackathon Winners; 07/05/2018 – PITNEY BOWES REPORTS LAUNCH OF SENDPRO ENTERPRISE; 06/03/2018 – Pitney Bowes Updates Review of Strategic Alternatives; 28/03/2018 – Prometic Reports Positive Clinical Data From Ongoing PBI-4050 Study in Alström Syndrome Patients; 12/04/2018 – PROMETIC SAYS PBI-4050 FELL INSULIN RESISTANCE IN LIVER; 12/04/2018 – Prometic Presents New PBI-4050 Clinical Data From Ongoing Alström Syndrome Phase 2 Trial; 06/03/2018 – Pitney Bowes: Execution of Strategic Plan Creates Greater Shareholder Value Than Selling Co Now; 12/04/2018 – Prometic to Present New PBI-4050 Clinical Data From Alström Syndrome Phase 2 Trial at the International Liver Congress

Bank Of The West decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 14.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West sold 14,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The institutional investor held 84,340 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.58M, down from 98,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $33.3. About 4.86M shares traded or 32.53% up from the average. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 18/04/2018 – NRG Energy, Inc. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed – 2nd time since Apr-2017. (published 31-Jan); 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Adds Teradyne, Exits NRG Energy: 13F; 20/03/2018 – NRG Energy to cut 89 jobs in Houston – state filing; 27/03/2018 – NRG AGREES TO ACQUIRE XOOM ENERGY FOR $210 MILLION; 21/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – EXPECTS INTEREST SAVINGS OVER REMAINING LIFE OF LOAN TO TOTAL APPROXIMATELY $47 MLN; 03/05/2018 – NRG CEO MAURICIO GUTIERREZ SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q Net $279M; 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC QUARTERLY SHR $0.88; 23/03/2018 – GENON IN AMENDMENT TO COOPERATION PACT WITH NRG ON REFUNDS; 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC SAYS MAINTAINING 2018 GUIDANCE

Bank Of The West, which manages about $855.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 10,744 shares to 83,765 shares, valued at $4.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 8,731 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,822 shares, and has risen its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH).

More notable recent NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Keeley Asset Management Comments on NRG Energy – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “NRG Energy Inc (NRG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “See which Houston-based public energy cos. had the biggest changes in employees last year – Houston Business Journal” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “NRG Energy Inc (NRG) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 35 investors sold NRG shares while 151 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 270.75 million shares or 1.55% more from 266.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Summit Secs Lc stated it has 7,500 shares. Westpac Corp reported 20,759 shares stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 0.05% or 293,973 shares. Shell Asset Management, a Netherlands-based fund reported 40,126 shares. Adage Capital Grp Ltd Liability owns 2.47 million shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. 428,234 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. Putnam Invests Ltd holds 6.71M shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Guardian Life Insurance Of America has 0% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Com reported 0.05% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Utah Retirement System holds 54,641 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Company holds 0.35% or 23.30M shares. Nuwave Invest Limited Liability reported 13,344 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Schroder Invest Mngmt Group holds 0.05% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 672,226 shares. Cadence Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.16% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Edgestream Ptnrs Lp has 0.8% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 128,313 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold PBI shares while 69 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 128.33 million shares or 1.66% more from 126.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Piedmont Investment Incorporated has 0% invested in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) for 10,771 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 134,743 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hudock Capital Grp Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) for 533 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) or 17,883 shares. Axa stated it has 27,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability reported 100,102 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 29,826 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Legal General Grp Public Ltd Company reported 361,804 shares stake. Retirement Sys Of Alabama owns 245,046 shares. Heritage Investors Mgmt owns 11,645 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Street Corp reported 6.06M shares stake. First Tru Ltd Partnership holds 507,101 shares. Cwm Ltd invested in 3,130 shares. M&T National Bank & Trust holds 0% or 14,375 shares. Parametric Port Ltd invested in 0.01% or 990,930 shares.

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $549.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (NYSE:WTW) by 17,000 shares to 28,000 shares, valued at $564,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 14,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,354 shares, and has risen its stake in Cloudera Inc.

More notable recent Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “More on Pitney Bowes’ Q4 results – Seeking Alpha” on February 05, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Pitney Bowes Calls for Redemption of All of Its Outstanding 4% Convertible Cumulative Preferred Stock and $2.12 Convertible Preference Stock – Business Wire” published on April 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Pitney Bowes Stock Popped 15% Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $26,637 activity.