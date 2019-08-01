Bank Of The West Cut Its Holding in Biogen (BIIB) by $476,484 as Share Value Rose; Meritage Homes (MTH) Stake Maintained by Greenhaven Associates Inc

Bank Of The West decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 13.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West sold 2,019 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 12,837 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04M, down from 14,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $3.69 during the last trading session, reaching $237.82. About 872,365 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN & SAMSUNG BIOEPIS AGREE TO SETTLEMENT WITH ABBVIE; 30/04/2018 – M&G – Episode Growth Exits Biogen; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN – CO, IONIS EXPANDED COLLABORATION THROUGH NEW 10-YR AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP NOVEL ANTISENSE DRUG CANDIDATES FOR RANGE OF NEUROLOGICAL DISEASES; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE BIOGEN IDEC, INSYS THERAPEUTICS, LUNDBECK LLC, HYPERION THERAPEUTICS, VIVUS INC; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN WILL PAY IONIS $1B IN CASH; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q REV. $3.1B, EST. $3.15B; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s rain-making rare-disease drug hits a sales slump; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – COMPANIES HAVE AGREED TO DISMISS ALL PENDING PATENT LITIGATION; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN & IONIS EXPAND STRATEGIC PACT TO DEVELOP DRUG CANDIDATES

Greenhaven Associates Inc increased its stake in Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) by 30.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc bought 22,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.65% . The hedge fund held 95,825 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28M, up from 73,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Meritage Homes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $62.81. About 688,903 shares traded or 92.52% up from the average. Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) has risen 47.96% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MTH News: 25/04/2018 – Meritage 1Q EPS $1.07; 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presentation at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference to be Webcast Live on May 15, 2018; 13/03/2018 Meritage Homes Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Meritage Capital to Join Brown Advisory; 25/04/2018 – Meritage 1Q Net $43.9M; 22/03/2018 – CHINA NATIONAL BUILDING MATERIAL -BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIAL AND TAISHAN HAVE JOINTLY REACHED SETTLEMENT WITH MERITAGE HOMES OF FLORIDA; 18/05/2018 – Meritage Announces Results of 2018 Annual Meeting; 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 28/05/2018 – Meritage Homes to Donate Brand New Mortgage-Free Home to Operation Homefront in 2018; 26/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Greenhaven Associates Inc, which manages about $5.72B and $5.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Airbus Group Nv (Eadsy) (EADSY) by 13.86 million shares to 9.27M shares, valued at $306.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,000 shares, and cut its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold MTH shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 36.62 million shares or 0.39% less from 36.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup invested 0% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Art Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Macquarie Group Limited stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Amalgamated Financial Bank holds 5,762 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System owns 62,211 shares. Principal Financial Group holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) for 293,281 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Gru has invested 0% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Bluemountain Cap Management Lc reported 7,875 shares. Meeder Asset reported 707 shares. Thb Asset owns 10,861 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Bluecrest Capital Ltd invested 0.01% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Hotchkis Wiley Ltd accumulated 97,747 shares. Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership accumulated 42,238 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt owns 12,301 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $1.81 million activity. Sferruzza Hilla had sold 750 shares worth $33,043. Lord Phillippe sold $24,165 worth of stock.

Bank Of The West, which manages about $855.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 1Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 24,736 shares to 59,779 shares, valued at $3.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 3,602 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,238 shares, and has risen its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH).

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $7.89 EPS, up 6.62% or $0.49 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.46B for 7.54 P/E if the $7.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual EPS reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.77% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ajo LP owns 0.01% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 8,817 shares. Chilton Inv Com Lc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 1,872 shares. Us Bank De has 0.11% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Adage Capital Ptnrs Group Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 113,976 shares. Howe & Rusling holds 0% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 73 shares. Bankshares Pictet & Cie (Asia) Limited reported 0.43% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Advsr Asset reported 0.02% stake. Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Co accumulated 7,025 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Cornercap Inv Counsel accumulated 0.66% or 20,097 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) has 0.04% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Todd Asset Mgmt Ltd has 101,876 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Chemical Bank & Trust holds 1,550 shares. The Massachusetts-based Massachusetts Financial Ser Ma has invested 0.18% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Ameritas Invest Prtn has invested 0.15% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Pictet Asset Mgmt owns 618,187 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $27.21 million activity.