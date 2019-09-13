Bank Of The West Boosted Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Holding by $362,732; Market Value Rose; Hollow Brook Wealth Management Increased Navigator Holdings LTD (NVGS) Stake

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS) by 26.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc bought 35,447 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% . The institutional investor held 168,490 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.58M, up from 133,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Navigator Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $543.25 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $9.73. About 71,598 shares traded. Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) has declined 16.34% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.34% the S&P500. Some Historical NVGS News: 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD – MAINTAINED STRONG FLEET UTILIZATION OF 91.7% FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Group Lunch Scheduled By Maxim for May. 15; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $77.8 MLN VS $77.3 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. Preliminary Results For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 24/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q EPS 3c; 05/03/2018 Navigator Holdings Ltd. Fourth Quarter and Financial Year 2017 Results; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD NVGS.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.01

Bank Of The West increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 15.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West bought 6,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 51,666 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.79 million, up from 44,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $54.81. About 5.55 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2020 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7; 2020 2023 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2023; 2028 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2028; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Deal for Tate’s Expected to Close During the Summe; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER & CONSENT SOLICITATION; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ HLDRS REJECT ‘SAY ON PAY’; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 19/04/2018 – EU court adviser snubs Nestle KitKat trademark appeal; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million `Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS TERMINATED 364-DAY SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY ENTERED INTO ON APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Greylin Mangement Inc, a Virginia-based fund reported 4,680 shares. Moreover, Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Corporation has 0.09% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 185,079 shares. M&R Cap Mngmt owns 24,989 shares. Caprock holds 0.09% or 8,437 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Com, a Texas-based fund reported 20,617 shares. The New York-based Pinebridge Invests Lp has invested 0% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Conning has invested 0.05% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 3.28 million are owned by Citadel Advsr. Phocas Financial reported 0% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). The Florida-based Keating Counselors Inc has invested 0.3% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Calamos Wealth Management Ltd Llc accumulated 10,082 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 5,381 shares. Miles Capital invested in 37,145 shares. M Kraus & has 3.22% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 107,260 shares. United Kingdom-based Lindsell Train Limited has invested 30.77% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Bank Of The West, which manages about $851.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 1Ishares Tr (IJH) by 7,841 shares to 50,459 shares, valued at $9.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 1,920 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,670 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).